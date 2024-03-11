Laura Matamoros returns to Survivors shouting Makoke, take to the street!

Laura Matamoros and Kiko Jimnez are the two new contestants who joined Supervivientes 2024 this Sunday. Both have the privilege of having a second chance in reality after their participation in the 2017 edition. The arrival of these two survivors is full of controversy, especially after the influencer’s jump from the helicopter.

“She comes ready for anything,” Sandra Barneda said without imagining what would happen seconds later. And the daughter of Kiko Matamoros, she starred in one of the moments of the night when dedicate that special moment to his archenemy Makokehis father’s ex-partner with whom he never had a very good relationship.

I’m not going to lie to you. I’m scared. I’ve had good and bad times here. How much I am going to miss my children is not written. It scares me a lot, Laura Matamoros began by saying from Honduras. The worst of all is being cut off from my work and my children. I come to Survivors to enjoy, to have the best time I can and to be with my teammates in the best way. (…) I will go as far as I can, but I am very afraid of not being able to communicate with the children, he added with tears in his eyes.

Seconds before putting aside the headphones that would allow her to listen to what was being said on stage, Laura Matamoros wanted to dedicate the jump from the helicopter to her father’s ex-wife. To my children and to a person, who I know is on stage and who is dying of envy for doing this thing. Makoke, get out!, expressed the influencer. Some words that quickly drove the public present at the Mediaset facilities crazy, reacting with unanimous applause.

It is worth remembering that among the Laura Matamoros’s demands to participate again in Survivors included the veto of Makoke as a contestant to avoid meeting in the keys. Likewise, the former winner of GH VIP also asked that her father be the one to defend her on set, something that ultimately did not happen given that Telecinco has banned Kiko.

The Makoke reaction

Makoke, present on stage, did not hide his discomfort and discomfort after hearing what Laura Matamoros said. I was watching her and I was getting emotional when I saw her cry because I imagine how much you can miss your children. I was empathizing with her and it seemed like a nice leap. If she wants to dedicate this jump to me, well… I don’t know. I wish he didn’t have to remember me at that moment. I just don’t understand it, said the collaborator. Of course I took it wrong. He has hurt me a lot, I didn’t expect it, he added.