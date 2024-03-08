Laura Matamoros signs for Survivors: the requirements to be a contestant

A new edition of Survivors will premiere this Thursday in style on Telecinco screens. 17 contestants are already in Honduras to test their skills and survival qualities over the coming months, although only one will go down in history. What is known is that two former contestants from previous editions will join the reality show next Sunday. The organization has not revealed who the two new signings are, although it offered a clue that has been decisive in finding out their identities. We have made an unprecedented decision. A decision that will mark a before and after in the history of Survivors 2024, said Laura Madrueo.

LM and FJ are the initials of the two new contestants. One of the answers is Laura Matamoroswhose signing for Survivors has been confirmed by the magazine Week. The winner of Big Brother VIP returns to the survival reality show after participating in the 2017 edition, although with a series of demands, as announced Bluper in exclusive.

The conditions of Laura Matamoros

One of them, and the most striking, is the complete veto of Makoke as a contestant in the current edition of Survivors. The collaborator has received proposals on repeated occasions to be part of the list of contestants for the format produced by Cuarzo Producciones, such as the time she was tempted to participate in the 2022 edition, but failed.vetoed by Kiko Matamoroswho entered in that installment, which Alejandro Nieto won.

Aun as, Makoke be in Survivorsbut as a collaborator and talk show host in the Sunday debate presented by Sandra Barneda. Another of the conditions imposed by the brand new signing of the reality show is that his father be his defender on stage. An impossible scenario in Mediaset, given that Kiko Matamoros and the rest of Slvame’s collaborators, such as Belén Esteban, Kiko Hernández or Terelu Campos, are banned by the Fuencarral group. Not even their names can be mentioned in any house program.

The other surprise addition of Survivors It’s Kiko Jimnez, identity that corresponds to the initials F.J. The detail that supports the television actor’s signing for the Telecinco reality show is the Instagram story that Suescun Sofahis partner, shared from the airport before the premiere of the new edition. I just landed and I’m crying. I wish I could tell you why, soon you will understand everything, I love youhe wrote from Barajas Airport.