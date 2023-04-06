Laure Calamy stars in the first French series from Warner Bros. Discovery

Provisionally titled The mythomaniac of the Bataclanthis thriller inspired by the eponymous book by Alexandre Kauffmann recounts the scam of a former member of the victims’ association “Life for Paris”.

Laure Calamy has started filming a mini-series inspired by a true story about a fake victim of the Bataclan attack, the Warner Bros group announced on Wednesday. Discovery (HBO), thus unveiling its first French project for its future streaming platform.

Provisionally titled The mythomaniac of the Bataclanthis psychological thriller is freely adapted from the book of the same name by Alexandre Kauffmann (Éditions Goutte d’Or), on the fraud of a former member of the victims’ association “Life for Paris”.

The actress revealed by the series Ten percent and caesarean for Antoinette in the Cevennes there embodies Christelle, a woman who, in the aftermath of the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris, makes contact online with several direct or collateral victims, posing as one of them.

The series in four 52-minute episodes is directed by Just Philippot (The Cloud, Acid).

A “disturbing and dizzying” film

This is the first tricolor production stamped “Max Original”, underlines in its press release the media giant born in 2022 from the merger between WarnerMedia, parent company of HBO, and Discovery (Eurosport).

It is intended to be broadcast on the group’s future platform, which wants to unify its HBO Max and Discovery + subscription video services, and not on the Warner pass recently set up on Amazon Prime Video to compensate for the end of series distribution. HBO on the French bouquet OCS.

By bringing together “a young director of genre and talent” and “a great popular actress” in “a disturbing and dizzying thriller”, this project is “emblematic of the step aside that we wish to embody in French fiction”, assures Véra Peltekian , vice president and director of streaming original productions at Warner Bros. Discovery France, quoted in the press release.