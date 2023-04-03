Law guarantees replacement of breast implants for cancer patients

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sanctioned law which guarantees the right to exchange breast implants for women who have undergone cancer treatment whenever there are complications or any type of adverse effect.

The rule applies to both the private sector and the public network. In the case of the Unified Health System (SUS), the publication provides that the replacement of the breast implant occurs within 30 days after medical indication.

The text also ensures, from diagnosis, specialized psychological and multidisciplinary follow-up for women who have suffered total or partial mutilation of the breast as a result of cancer treatment.

The law takes effect in 90 days.

