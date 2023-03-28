Lazaro changes agent: Torino’s strategy remains but the stessa – Toro.it

Calciomercato Torino / The Austrian side has lost procurator Max Hagmayer for passing to the scuderia of Gordon Stipic

“Mancano 11 partite, nelle quali il giudizio può cambiare perché le prestazioni orientano le decisión. Però il value oggettivo dei giocatori ormai we know it” ha dichiarato Davide Vagnati parlando dei giocatori in prestito che il Turin ha la possibilità di riscattare. E tra questi c’è anche Valentino Lazarus. Il valore oggettivo dell’esterno Austriaco, por usare gli stessi termini utilizzati dal directore técnico, è noto tutti: è un giocatore che nella his prima experienza in Italia, all’Inter, aveva factato ma che al Torino ha dimostrato di poter essere importante . Prima dell’infortunio al ginocchio che da alcuni mesi esta tenendo ai box, Juric has impiegato sia sulla fascia destra che su quella sinistra, affidandogli anche l’incarico di battere calci d’angolo e punizione indirectette. During this time, Torino has started to talk with Inter about the future of the player, now with a girlfriend: Lazaro has changed his agent and now in the discussion he will have a new interlocutor with whom he will discuss.

Calciomercato Torino: for Lazaro if he deals with Inter

The Austrian star has infatti lasciato Max hagmayer This curare i suoi interessi now is the Unique Sports Group, agency that curates gli interessi also di altri calciatori della serie A, like Hirving LushHakan calhanoglu e Malick Thiaw. A vertici dell’agenzia c’è Gordon Stipic, procuratore che Davide Vagnati conosce bene e con cui un anni fa aveva parlato anche della possibilità che Thiaw si trasferisse sotto la Mole, cousin of his passage to Milan and dell’arrivo di Perr Schuurs in garnet. Despite the change of attorney, the strategy of Torino per Lazaro has not changed: the objective of the granata society is that I will get a new loan, but eventually I will acquire the definitive title of the giocatore for a year. Convincere l’Inter ad accettare questa potesi non sarà però semplice.