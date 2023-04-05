Lazaro is suddenly decisive: assist for Sanabria... and for the market

The Austrian is dealt with the lungo misfortune and is suddenly decisive: the bull must decide to risk it

In the match for 1-1 of the Turin Contro il Sassuolo, i granata have no imposto il loro gioco per buona parte della partita e forse avrebbero meritato qualcosa di più. A positive note is definitely the one from the middle in the field of valentino lazaro. The Austrian star infatti, è rientato dopo a long period of ascent and has provided the assist for the goal of Sanabria. The misfortune has kept him far from the field for months, but the class of 1996 has enjoyed the break from the Mondiale for recars in Austria and will continue the rehabilitation.

The party and the rientro

Nella partita contro i neroverdi, è stato il primo a subentrare en campo. At minute number 55 he has arrested il posto di Singo. He has not messed with the second: at 66 ′ he has raccolto the cross andato a vuoto di Rodriguez, stop and cross with the destro per l’incornata vincente di Antonio Sanabria, always più bomber dei granata. Ivan Juric, at the first conference of the game, was said stupidly by the status of the number 19. Most of all, the Croatian coach thought he was physically indietro, sometimes he has quickly recovered from misfortune, so much that he suddenly got sick. He was fatto male against the Salernitana, l’8 di gennaio.

An assist… for the market

Against the squad of Alessio Dionisi, tolto l’assist, he suddenly entered bene in partita, showing his value and confirming how much of good fortune I see prima dell’infortunio. Arrived quest’estate in prestito dall’Inter, il diritto di riscatto è fissato a 6 milioni di euro: la società granata a fine stagione farà le dovute valutazioni. “I still can’t wait for anything to be 100%, but I’m happy that I’m back and I don’t see the time of joy for the next game.” That this is the story, I think I will return to the game of the first minute and it will be decisive.