LdC: Napoli 1-0 Frankfurt (mid-time)

After their 2-0 victory in the first leg in Germany, Naples leads against Eintracht Frankfurt (1-0) at halftime of this round of 16 second leg of the Champions League. The Italians are qualified for the moment.

Despite the lead acquired in the first leg, Naples was not there to manage. Barely a few seconds of play and Politano was already forcing Trapp to relax! Not enough to intimidate a rather solid Frankfurt team, especially in its marking on Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian, on one of his famous accelerations, still worried the German goalkeeper from a tight angle. Then lost his duel against the former PSG doorman!

Eintracht, who could regret the disagreement between Gtze and Borr, perfectly launched in depth, thought of returning to the locker room with a draw. But just before the break, Osimhen (1-0, 45th + 2) gave Napoli the advantage with a superb header! Suffice to say that Naples is almost holding its qualification.

