L’e-commerce salva gli italiani dall’inflazione | B2BLabs

The inflation has hit the Italians hard: Gives a next rate to zero from 2020 if it arrives at +9.2% in February 2023, and the percentage is growing. The increase in energy prices has caused the corner of the beni di prima necessità walking despite the Italian finances.

L’indagine “Inflation and e-commerce: abitudini e percezioni degli italiani”, Condotta from Amazon in collaboration with The European House Ambrosetti, has confirmed this difficulty: Più di 7 Italiani their 10 consider the increase in the cost of life the main problem in Italypersino più della disoccupazione che si distacca di 30 punti percentuali.

The quasi totalità degli interviewati agrees sul fatto che il proprio potere d’acquisto si sia ridotto nell’ultimo anno; for this reason gli italiani prevedono di modificare le proprieta abitudini d’acquisto Facendo più attention ai prezzi e cercando sconti e offerte.

L’e-commerce contains inflation

The most interesting data that emerges from the investigation guards the wheel of the e-commerce negli acquisti: For 6 Italians its 10 electronic commerce has contributed to contain inflation and keep the power of acquisition unchanged. Più della metà degli italiani retiene che aquistare online sia più economico rispectto a farlo su altri canali, ed è il Mezzogiorno, dove l’inflazione è stata più marcata, ad ver perceptito maggiormente i vantaggi dell’e-commerce.

Gli acquisti online have no aiutato particolarmente i più giovani: gli interviewati nella fascia d’età compresa tra i 18 ei 30 anni have no affermato che, in alcuni casi, il loro potere d’acquisto è addirittura aumentato.

This perception derives from it more availability of products in offers and promotions vantaggioseoltre che dai prezzi generally più bassi rispetto ai rivenditori fisici. Gli acquisti online sono inoltre più accesibili per 2 italiani su 3soprattutto per chi vive in zone little servite.

Amazon si è confirmato il marchio preferito dai cittadini, sia in termini di economicità dei prodotti che di ampiezza dell’offerta. The presence capillare its territory and the enormous variety of products that the company has offered, the premium scelta degli italiani per gli acquisti online. Thank you for offering the best and all the possibility of acquiring products from any category, the giant of e-commerce is now the favorite of the Italian scelts.