Le Printemps du cinema from Sunday to Tuesday at 5 euros per screening

The Printemps du Cinéma is back in all theaters in France, with tickets at 5 euros per screening, up by one euro compared to previous years.

French cinemas organize their traditional Printemps du Cinéma from Sunday to Tuesday, with a preferential rate in all theaters in the country, revised up to 5 euros due to rising costs.

The price of this promotional operation had not been reviewed “for seven years”, underlined to AFP the general delegate of the National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF), Marc-Olivier Sebbag.

“We are aware of the pressure of inflation on spectators”, he added, stressing that “the price of electricity and charges for cinemas” had also “increased a lot”.

With this increase of 1 euro, the promotional price remains lower than the average price of a place sold in France (7.50 euros), he underlines. The same rate of 5 euros will apply to the Film Festival, from July 2 to 5.

Over 2 million viewers last year

The Printemps du cinema comes just in time for some French films that have not yet sold out, such as Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom or Alibi.com 2.

It should also benefit buoyant films such as the latest François Ozon (“Mon Crime”), the comedy The small victories or the horror movie Scream 6″ as well as the theatrical release of the great winner of the Oscars Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Last year, the Printemps du Cinéma attracted 2.15 million spectators, 70% more than the previous week, and the FNCF hopes to do better this year.

The start of the year was rather promising for cinemas: according to the CNC, in the first two months, attendance rose by 40% compared to the same period last year, with 33 million admissions.

Attendance, however, remained down 18.6% compared to the 2017-2019 average, before the pandemic.