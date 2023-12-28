Leaders support measures to punish drunk drivers

New York City announces increased measures to identify people who have consumed alcohol or drugs and drive during the holiday season.

This morning, leaders of city agencies such as the Department of Transportation and Police announced their support for state legislation that seeks to stop reckless drivers by lowering the allowable blood alcohol level from 0.08 to 0.05 percent and expanding the program of cameras at traffic lights.

During the press conference it was reported that the city will increase the number of officers on the roads, speed cameras will be operating during this New Year’s holiday and citizens are encouraged to use mass transportation or taxi service if they are intoxicated. .

“Many of the people who died last year, 33 of them died in crashes, were intoxicated, this year there are already 34, we want to reduce those numbers, we want to save lives, we can do it all together if we work on this same objective if we work on this “The same goal that Mayor Eric Adams, other officials and all of us have agreed upon is to save lives in New York City.”

Citizens can report reckless drivers by calling 311.