Leading experts call for ai break: “Going too fast”

A large number of experts, researchers, entrepreneurs and others have signed one open letter which calls on companies and other organizations to “pause giant ai experiments”.

Among those who signed the letter are, among others, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Elon Musk who himself co-founded Open AI, Emad Mostaque who founded Stability AI, US presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Getty Images CEO Craig Peters.

Researchers from universities around the world such as Berkeley, Toulouse, Örebro, Carnegie Mellon, Málaga, Belgrade, Oxford and Cambridge have also signed, as have employees who work with AI at, among others, Google Deepmind.

The letter’s author writes that powerful AI systems should only be developed further when the world has made sure that their effect will be positive and that the risks are manageable. The main call in the letter is for all ai labs to immediately pause development of systems more powerful than Open AI’s GPT-4 for at least six months.

During that six months, the idea is for all ai researchers to jointly develop and implement protection protocols for advanced ai design that are reviewed and monitored by independent external experts.