Leak reveals all about the Samsung Galaxy A24

The Samsung Galaxy A24 model SM-A245F/DS had its specifications and rendered images leaked, revealing important details about the upcoming A-series smartphone.

Leaked information about the Samsung Galaxy A24 gained even more credibility when found on Samsung’s official website in India. The presence of this data on the manufacturer’s website suggests that the launch of the device may be closer than you think.

Model SM-A245F leak on Samsung website

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the leaked information. However, the appearance of these specs on Samsung India’s website reinforces the possibility that the Galaxy A24 will indeed hit the global market in April, as indicated by the leaks.

Galaxy A24 specs



Samsung Galaxy A24

Check out the main information that appeared in this leak:

Screen: 6.5″ FHD+ SAMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate

Processador: Mediatek Helio G99

Cameras: 50MP (main) + 5MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (depth); 13MP front

Memory: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

Battery: 5,000mAh with 15W charging

Operating System: Android 13 and One UI 5 interface

Others: Fingerprint reader on the side, 3.5mm headphone jack

Dimensions and weight: 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm, 195g

Comparison with the A23

Comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A24 and its predecessor, the A23

The recent leak of the Samsung Galaxy A24 allows a comparison with its predecessor, the Galaxy A23. See below the main points of difference and similarity between the two smartphones:

Operational system:

Processor: A24: Helio G99 A23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM Memory and Internal Storage: A24: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage A23: 4GB, 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB of storage

Bodies: A24: 6,5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz A23: 6,6″ FHD+ TFT 60Hz

main camera: A24: 50MP (main) + 5MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (depth) A23: 50MP (principal) + 5MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (profundidade)

Frontal camera:

Battery and charging: A24: 5,000mAh with 15W charging A23: 5,000mAh with 25W charging



Based on this comparison, the Galaxy A24 features improvements over its predecessor, such as the operating system update, the new Helio G99 processor, a SAMOLED screen with a higher refresh rate, and a higher resolution front camera. However, the A23 has a head start on faster 25W charging.

Price and availability?

The launch of the Galaxy A24 is scheduled for the end of April in the global market, with an estimated price of around US$ 190. There is still no official information about the availability and price of the device in Brazil.