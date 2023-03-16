A new domain will be released in Genshin Impact Update 3.6 according to a new leak. Next week players will move on to the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 and as HoYoverse has already released the beta version of Genshin Impact 3.6, naturally there are leaks regarding the next patch. Officially, it is already known that we will have the release of Baizhu and Kaveh as new playable characters, but it was revealed by a leaker that there will be a relaunch of 3 characters.

New domain leaks in Genshin Impact 3.6 gameplay



Gameplay of Genshin Impact 3.6 reveals new dominance in the game. Source: HoYoverse

In a post made by user “kockballtorture” on the subreddit “Genshin Impact Leaks” it was revealed that we will have a new domain in Genshin Impact 3.6. The leak came through the leaker (“leaker”) called “Team China”, which shows a video showing scenes of a new domain of the game. This place is believed to be related to the character Baizhu’s story quest, as the area features architecture similar to that found in Liyue.

Inside the new domain that will appear in Genshin Impact 3.6 we see several crystals glowing a purple light. As it turns out, the new area ends in an open space with a platform behind.

The Baizhu story quest will be one of several events planned by HoYoverse for Genshin Impact Update 3.6. According to rumors, the Aranara quest line from the Sumeru updates will return in version 3.6 of the game. In Genshin Impact 3.6 we will see an expansion of the Sumeru desert, making the region bigger than Mondstadt and Liyue combined.