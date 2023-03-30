Leaked “Vulkan Files” reveal Putin’s plans for cyber war

For years, Moscow has denied responsibility for international cyber attacks, including those on Ukraine. Thousands of pages of the so-called “Vulcan Files” now document how the Russian government and secret services are arming themselves with the help of private software companies in cyber warfare.

The confidential documents from inside the Moscow IT company NTC Vulkan show for the first time how Russia plans and prepares cyber attacks. The documents wereSüddeutsche Zeitung‘ leaked by an anonymous whistleblower shortly after the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine. The SZ evaluated them together with international media partners, including the “Spiegel”.

Hackers from the Moscow software company Vulkan work for the military, domestic and foreign intelligence services

The company has therefore developed tools with which state hackers could efficiently prepare cyber attacks, filter Internet traffic and spread mass propaganda and disinformation. The takeover of railway networks and power plants are also part of a training seminar held by Vulkan to train hackers. The company worked for the Russian military secret service GRU, the domestic secret service FSB and the foreign secret service SWR, among others. A trail also leads to the state hacker group “Sandworm”. It is attributed to the GRU and is behind some of the most serious cyber attacks in recent years. So far it was not known that it uses tools from private companies.

“People should know what dangers this poses,” said the anonymous source, whose identity the SZ does not know. The Russian invasion of Ukraine motivated them to make the documents public. It is not possible to trace whether and where the programs were used. However, the documents show that the programs have been commissioned, tested and paid for. Cyber ​​security experts and five Western secret services believe the documents are authentic. Neither the company nor the Kremlin spokesman wanted to comment on the allegations.