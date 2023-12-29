Learn about the invasive species that are a threat to Florida’s ecosystem

There are more than 500 invasive and non-native species of fish and wildlife living in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Species such as the Burmese python, common iguana, black and white mare, lionfish, giant African snail and wild pigs have long threatened the state’s native ecosystems and species.

But a recent study conducted by a group of scientists at the University of Florida (UF) revealed a new list of invasive animal species that could become a threatfor the state of the sun in the next 10 years.

New species in Florida

Specialists warned that in the last 50 years the arrival of non-native animal species to the state has doubled, which could drive the loss of local biodiversity and raise concern about new invaders.

Through this research, scholars discovered that this is due to their escape from confinement, with the releases of pets and aquariums. For example, pythons invaded Florida when pet snakes were released or escaped and thrived in the warm, predator-free conditions.

The research, published in the specialized magazine Ecosphere, It is the first of its kind in North America and identified the threats, pathways and impacts of invasive species, in order to improve biosecurity in the entity.

Researchers analyzed data from 460 animal species, including vertebrates, invertebrates, algae and plants, to determine their potential to arrive, establish and cause negative ecological and socioeconomic impacts, and found that 40 species pose the greatest threat to the state.

To obtain the results, they were based on a numerical model assigning a score to each species, based on the probability of arrival, establishment and spread and possible impacts on human health, ecological and economic.

Aquatic vertebrates and invertebrates posed the greatest invasion threat, more than half of those at high risk were omnivores, and there was a high level of confidence in the scoring.

The four most risky

According to the score obtained by the UF team, four of the invaders that represent the highest risk of becoming the next invaders of Florida are:

The pinchagua or freshwater herring (Alosa pseudoharengus)

The zebra mussel (Dreissena polymorpha)

The long-tailed macaque or crab-eating macaque (Macaca fascicularis)

The red swamp crab (Procambarus clarkii).

What danger do they represent?

The pichagua It is a tiny herring fish that predators the trout population in the Great Lakes area. They were introduced into freshwater lakes as prey for game fish, and have not yet been seen in Florida.

For its part, the zebra mussel, a species that has not yet been found in Florida, comes from the Black, Arala and Caspian seas and is considered one of the worst invaders in the world. They have settled in Europe, Great Britain, North America, Russia and Scandinavia.

Zebra mussels negatively affect ecosystems by filtering algae that native species need for food and attaching to native mussels, incapacitating them, according to the Federal Geological Survey (USGS).

While the crab-eating macaquea species of monkey that was detected and eradicated in Clay County in 2022 and is in captivity in the state, and was not even on the radar was the only species on the list classified as a danger to both the ecosystem and human health, because these animals can transmit dangerous diseases.

“In addition, its relative, the rhesus macaque, is in the state and is likely also harboring the same herpes B virus found in Silver Springs State Park populations,” said Deah Lieurance, coordinator of the Non-Plant Assessment. Natives and main author of the study.

The group of scientists pointed out that the mammal could threaten the native biodiversity of the state.

Finally, red swamp craba crustacean that is already a problem in Florida, can out-eat crayfish and devour the eggs of other vulnerable species, causing drastic changes in plant and animal communities, according to the USGS.

Although the three marine species may not seem as impressive as the fanged mammals known for their ecosystem-destructive behavior, each of them could pose a real threat to Florida’s food chain, the report text highlighted, the authors highlighted.

The most common routes of arrival were ballast water, biological contamination from ships and escape from the pet, aquarium and horticultural trade.

Protecting Florida’s Biodiversity

The experts assured that the objective of this research was to protect Florida’s natural areas and “at the same time save money and effort that would be allocated to management strategies. The management of invasive species with prevention and early detection strategies can avoid serious ecological and economic impacts,” they stated.

“Most prevention efforts begin when the species has already been detected and often when it is too late,” Lieurance explained.

He added that this study will help keep species of concern out and protect Florida’s biodiversity, unique ecosystems, socioeconomic infrastructure and human well-being.

The study was funded by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the UF Dean of Research. To do so, data from 460 vertebrates, invertebrates, algae and plants were reviewed.

@Lydr05

Source: With information from Ecosphere magazine and La Nación