Learn to detect fake images

With videos and images digitally manipulated with artificial intelligence, depicting everyone from Taylor Swift to Donald Trump, emerging almost daily, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish what is real from what is not. Video and image generators like DALL-E, Midjourney and Sora from OpenAI They make it easier for people without any technical knowledge to create images of type deepfake – Just write a request and the system produces it.

These fake images may seem harmless. But they can be used to carry out scams and identity theft, or propaganda and electoral manipulation.

This is how you can avoid being deceived by deepfakes:

How to detect content deepfake

In the early days of the deepfakes, the technology was far from perfect and often left telltale signs of tampering. Verifiers have pointed out images with obvious errors, such as hands with six fingers or glasses with different lenses.

But as AI has improved, it has become much more difficult to detect fakes. Some widely shared tips — such as looking for unnatural blinking patterns among people in videos deepfake— are no longer valid, said Henry Ajder, founder of the consulting firm Latent Space Advisory and a leading expert in generative AI.

Still, there are some things to keep in mind, he added.

A lot of the pictures deepfake Created with AI, especially from people, they have an electronic glow, “a kind of aesthetic smoothing effect” that makes skin “look incredibly shiny,” Ajder said.

However, he cautioned that sometimes a creative touch can eliminate this and many other signs of AI manipulation.

Check the consistency of shadows and lighting. Often the subject is well focused and looks convincingly realistic, but the background elements may not be as realistic or shiny.

look at the faces

Face swapping is one of the methods of deepfake more common. Experts advise paying close attention to the edges of the face. Does the skin tone on your face match that of the rest of your head or body? Are the edges of the face sharp or blurry?

If you suspect that the video of a person speaking has been manipulated, look at the mouth. Do the lip movements match the audio perfectly?

Ajder suggests looking at the teeth. Are they clear or are they blurry and somehow not matching how they look in real life?

Cybersecurity firm Norton says the algorithms may not yet be sophisticated enough to generate individual teeth, so the lack of individual tooth outlines could be a clue.

Think about the context

Sometimes context is important. Take your time to consider whether what you see is credible.

The journalism website Poynter advises that if you see a public figure doing something that seems “exaggerated, unrealistic or incongruent with their personality,” it could be a deepfake.

For example, would Pope Francis really wear a luxurious quilted jacket, as shown in a famous fake photo? If so, wouldn’t there be more photos or videos posted by legitimate sources?

Use AI to detect fake content

Another approach is to use AI to fight AI.

Microsoft has developed an authentication tool that can analyze photos or videos to give a confidence score about whether they have been manipulated. FakeCatcherfrom integrated circuit maker Intel, uses algorithms to analyze the pixels of an image to determine whether it is real or fake.

There are tools on the Internet that promise to detect fakes if you upload a file or paste a link to suspicious material. But some, like Microsoft’s authenticator, are only available to select partners and not to the general public. This is because researchers do not want to alert criminals and give them a greater advantage in the US arms race. deepfakes.

Open access to screening tools could also give people the impression that they are “miracle technologies that can do critical thinking for us,” when in reality we must be aware of its limitations, says Ajder.

Obstacles to detecting false content

That said, artificial intelligence is advancing at a dizzying pace and AI models are being trained with data from the internet to produce content of increasingly higher quality and fewer failures.

This means there is no guarantee that this advice will still be valid a year from now.

Experts say it could even be dangerous to put the onus on ordinary citizens to become digital Sherlocks, as it could give them a false sense of confidence as it becomes increasingly difficult to detect deepfakeseven to trained eyes.