Learn why Miami is the eighth most congested city in the world

MIAMI .- Miami It is famous for its beaches, its climate and its nightlife, but also for its traffic jams. According to a recent study from INRIX, a data analysis company mobility Miami is the eighth most congested city on the planet, with a 30% increase in traffic between 2021 and 2022.

The study estimates that Miami drivers waste 105 hours a year in traffic, which entails an economic and environmental cost . In this way, the Capital of the Sun shares the ranking with other large cities such as New York, Chicago or Paris.

The coronavirus pandemic reduced traffic by 57% in 2020, but it was not enough to remove Miami from the list of the most congested cities. Some factors contributing to the problem are increasing population, lack of public transportation, and insufficient road infrastructure.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava previously stated that the solution to traffic is public transportation, and that her administration is working to offer more mobility options to residents and visitors.

Some Government entities have expressed concern about road congestion. In fact, the response time in the event of an emergency could be affected by excessive vehicular traffic, according to what was expressed.

Miami residents speak

Meanwhile, Miami drivers have to deal with the frustration, stress and risks of driving on congested roads. Some of them have expressed their discontent with the situation.

“I hate driving through Miami,” said an employee at a southwest resort in the county. “It’s crazy, totally crazy”complemented her co-worker.

To alleviate congestion, some companies are turning to artificial intelligence to collect and analyze data on traffic flow and speed, so they can identify and prevent road incidents.

For his part, the Florida Department of Transportation hired Rekor Systems, a company that uses sensors and cameras to monitor traffic in real time. The system can detect 49% more incidents on the roads than traditional methods, according to that firm.

Traffic is a way of life in South Florida, but the problem is not just local, but statewide. Florida is the third most populous state in the United States, and is expected to continue growing in the coming years.