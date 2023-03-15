Learning a second or third language allows you to work at Workation

56 percent of the companies indicate that it is a fundamental requirement for their workers to know a second language.

Six out of 10 professionals consider that mastering the English language is very important when looking for a job.

In Mexico, only 11 percent of Mexican professionals speak English.

The new modalities of remote work that arose from the Covid-19 pandemic have opened up a great umbrella of possibilities for companies and their workers. Among them we find the workationwhich combines vacation leisure time and remote work and a way of working that is easy to access for people who speak several languages.

We can define what workation is a labor modality in which workers have the possibility of working in places that are usually vacation destinations. It is known that the people who carry out this work typology work at the same time that they are on vacation and can implement it during their entire annual work day.

Let us remember that in 2020 the vast majority of companies in the world began to apply new labor schemes, such as the Home office, leaving a series of benefits for many workers. According to a study by IT firm Lenovo, almost two-thirds of the global workforce surveyed feel more productive working from home than when working from the office.

Based on these data, after the pandemic, the companies decided to stop a hybrid format between office and home office, since it translates into fewer problems between employees, greater productivity, the elimination of labor absenteeism, the reduction of production costs and savings in the maintenance of unnecessary infrastructures.

Bilinguals, trilinguals or polyglots achieve “workation“

After all these new formats, the also well-known digital nomads have gained ground, seeking employment opportunities in companies that give them the possibility of having a better balance between work and personal life, the main reason why people choose to work remotely or the workation.

Given this, an investigation by Poliglot.org shared How to have a profile where the applicant is fluent in a second or third language is essential for a company to hire you under this modality.

Those who manage to adapt their profession to remote work have the flexibility to exercise it from anywhere in the world.

Recruiters indicate that to be an ideal profile, it is important to have a bilingual or polyglot job profile that allows them to communicate with their colleagues in other languages ​​and to be able to live in any city in the world. Having conversational skills in more than one language will make teleworking much more effective”.

Carlos Aravena, CEO of Poliglota.org, refers in the investigation that the main plus is that it allows a worker to be in some destination chosen for your vacations and in this way combine work days with rest or travel without the need to waste time in transfers.

“Some organize their time to live seasonally in different parts of the world, to be able to work and explore the destination. Mastering the language of the country in which you are will make the experience more enriching, because it allows you to have more confidence when communicating anywhere, to be able to make friends everywhere and to get involved in the culture of each city that you visit and work in” he added.

The investigation mentioned that there are currently many positions where professionals can dedicate themselves to this type of work, as an example Community Manager, content creator, app designer, graphic designer, web designer, gamer, journalists, online teacher and translators.

This data is also highlighted by a study by Universia, which explains that there are work areas that cannot be exempt from people who speak at least a second language, where 39 percent of them believe that in the area of ​​ttechnology and computing must have this knowledge, 28 percent say that it is telemarketing, 22 percent the commercial and sales area and finally 11 percent say that it is finance and administration that must handle at least two languages .

And this is how handling a second language can be a great advantage when looking for a job, and according to data from the study carried out by OCCEducation six out of 10 professionals consider that mastering the English language is very important when looking for a job. The same source points out that the fact of having the command of a language other than the native one offers more possibilities for candidates to succeed in a selection process, according to 89 percent of the companies, while only 11 percent claims otherwise.

In this sense, having profiles like this in a company is also beneficial for it, since it gives a change of scenery when working because it gives a greater problem-solving capacity, an increase in productivity and creativity and benefits for companies in the tourism sector.

