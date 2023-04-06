Leave a job where you earned $60,000 to work at Oxxo Gas

As of January 2023, TikTok’s ad platform has a potential reach of 1.051 million users.

It is recorded that, TikTok ads reach 13.1% of the world population.

It is estimated that it took TikTok 5.1 years to reach 1 billion users.

The stories that appear on social networks can often surprise more than one, and it is because in these media people feel comfortable telling their cases. This is the case of the story of a Mexican employee who told how he resigned from his job where he earned a good salary to go to work at an Oxxo Gas service station.

TikTok is one of the platforms that hosts the largest number of videos and stories hosted, and it is that this social network has positioned itself in the lives of people around the world.

There are reports that this digital platform has many followers in the world, where according to data in 2023, it has 1,051 million users over 18 years of age.

In Mexico, this platform is very popular, where it registers 57.5 million TikTok users over the age of 18 as of January 2023.

The history

The story of a man Monterrey Mexico, is drawing attention and after publishing a video in which he recounted that he had left a job where he earned a lot of money to work as a beach boy at a service station and thus improve his quality of life.

The recording published on the TikTok account @soychicomeme tells the story of Heriberto Abarca Hernández, who explains that his decision to change jobs was because his old job led him to extreme stress.

The young man, who went viral for his action, pointed out that he worked in a shopping center in the city of Monterrey, where he received good commissions that made his biweekly payment increase considerably, to the point of earning 60,000 Mexican pesos.

“When you suddenly have these amounts of money, you don’t know how to manage it. At least in my job, if you earn 20, 30, 60 thousand pesos a month, you can’t ride a truck or subway, because of your status, ”she said in part of the video.

Likewise, the young man denied that in his new job he now takes two subways and that he enjoys this trip very much. “One day I exploded and said: ‘you know what? I can’t take it anymore. I need some me time,’” he says in the viral video.

In the video you can see the young man wearing the Oxxo Gas uniform, and sharing screenshots where he shows the alleged commissions he earned, so that people can see that his story is true.

“Now I have time to go to the gym, I put stress aside; I quit smoking because I smoked a lot; I stopped doing many things that were messing with my body. Basically, since I stopped living under stress until they removed certain pimples from my face, ”he added.

Without a doubt, the recording went viral, reaching 19,000 interactions on TikTok and various comments from Internet users.

It is not the first story of this style that has been recorded on networks, since last year it was reported that of a businessman in the United States who resigned from his office to go to work at McDonald’s and be able to spend more time with his son.

In summary, this digital world has positioned itself as the main means to share these stories that open up a debate and that can be taken as an example in other things.

