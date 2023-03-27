Leaving Baltimore? The message with which Lamar Jackson turns the Ravens upside down

The 2023 NFL season has not started and the Baltimore Ravens are already in trouble, as their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, would be preparing his departure from the franchise after sharing a message on his social networks, in which he assures that he requested his trade. on March 2, during the period of free appenca.

This is the beginning of a novel and that could inevitably generate a series of important changes, because in case of leaving Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will have to go for another quarterback.

lamar jackson ravens nfl

Lamar Jackson’s message

On his twitter account, Lamar Jackson indicated that his trade request was not taken into account by the franchise. “Regarding my future plans. As of March 2, I requested a trade with the Ravens organization.so the Ravens haven’t been interested in my value.

“Everyone who has ever known me or been close to me knows that I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl. You all are great, but I had to make a decision that was the best for me and my family. No matter how far my career takes me, I will continue to be close to my fans in the nation of Baltimore.”, indicated the player.

What do the Ravens say?

During the free agency period, the Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag with Lamar Jackson, who is still part of Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s plans.

“We love him and I do want him to stay here. The process is ongoing and I am following it very closely like everyone else,” said the coach, in a clear message indicating that the team will do everything possible to retain him.

It may interest you