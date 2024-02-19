LeBron James is not sure if he will play in Paris 2024

INDIANAPOLIS-. LeBron James still interested in participating in the Paris Olympic Games in the summer, and it sounds like it is an option for him to extend his career in the NBA for at least a couple of seasons.

Of course, not even he knows if any or all of that is possible.

James played in his 20th All-Star Game on Sunday, extending his record for appearances in the NBA’s midseason extravaganza, but he arrived with a plan not to spend much time on the floor in Indianapolis due to a treatment plan that He is having problems with his left ankle, which has given him problems. He scored eight points in 14 minutes during the first half and didn’t start in the second, leaving his place for Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

“The most important thing for me is definitely my health,” James said.

And that will be the deciding factor in the rest of James’ career decisions, short-term or long-term, whatever he has left to do on his unprecedented resume. The priority right now is the playoffs with the Lakers, who are currently 30-26 in ninth place in the Western Conference, even after winning six of their last seven games.

“We’re going in the right direction,” James said.

He is 39 years old and has played more minutes than anyone in NBA history. If he returns in the fall for his 22nd season, which he plans to do, he will tie Vince Carter for the league record in that department. He also insists that he doesn’t know how much longer he wants to play.

For now, everything is focused on the Lakers and their fight for the postseason. After that he will decide if he wants to play for the US team this summer. At this moment, Paris is in his plans.

“I told myself before the season, when I committed to making the Olympic team, obviously everything depended on my health,” James said. “As things stand right now, I’m healthy enough to be on the team and perform at a level that I know I can do.”

The Olympic question is somewhat tricky.

The Lakers’ season could end in April, May or June. If it ends soon, James will have enough time to heal and prepare for the United States training camp, which begins in early July, then a number of warm-up games, followed by the Olympic Games that end in mid-August.

But if the Lakers have a good postseason campaign, it could lead to James valuing the time off and getting ready for the 2024-25 NBA season, rather than squeezing another five or six weeks of basketball into his schedule. summer.

“That’s more miles on these tires,” said James, a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medalist. “But if I am committed, as I am, to Team USA, then I am going to commit my mind, body and soul to being there with the team and representing our country with the utmost respect.”

Source: AP