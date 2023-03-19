Leeds: Meslier's nice record

Leeds: Meslier’s nice record

13h17Leeds: Meslier’s nice record 12h56Bara: Gavi criticized, Xavi surprised 12h25Chelsea: Mendy pushed out 12h03L1 : AC Ajaccio-Monaco, les compos 11:51amPSG: Lizarazu advises extending Messi 11h25EdF: Aouar corrects his remarks 11h07Milan: Ibrahimovic supports Leo 10h51Real: Araujo, Ancelotti advises Vinicius 10h34Nice: Pp, not a problem for Digard 10h09Esp. : Bara-Real, the probable compounds 09h59PSG: Xavi Simons not hot for a return 09h32VIDEO: Ronaldo’s superb free kick! 09h09L1: Reims-Marseille, the probable compositions 09h08L1: Paris SG-Rennes, the probable compositions 09h06L1: Nice-Lorient, the probable compositions 09h02L1: Montpellier-Clermont, the probable compositions 09h00L1: Strasbourg-Auxerre, the probable compositions 08h57L1: Troyes-Brest, the probable compositions 18/03Man City: Hland-Messi, Guardiola’s blague 18/03Lens: Openda, a first for 25 years! 18/03Lens: Europe, Haise no longer sets limits 18/03Lens: Openda enjoys its return to form 18/03Angers: Bentaleb doesn’t have the words… 18/03Lens: Sotoca evokes the Champions League 18/03Esp. : Griezmann et l’Atletico rgalent ! 18/03L1: the provisional classification 18/03L1 : Lens 3-0 Angers (fini) 18/03Ita. : lose a Zlatan record, Milan s’incline 18/03PSG: Wijnaldum back next summer? 18/03Juve: the Pogba houses, Allegri s’agace 18/03EdF (f): the FFF optimistic for Herv Renard 18/03L2: the provisional classification 18/03L2: the results of the evening 18/03Ang. (Cpe) : Man City atomise Burnley ! 18/03The. : Everton pige Chelsea… 18/03All. : the Dortmund festival against Cologne! 18/03Tottenham: Conte’s huge rant! 18/03L1 : Lens-Angers, les compos 18/03Lille: Europe, Ltang puts pressure 18/03TFC: Montanier regrets certain facts of the game 18/03TFC : the keyhole 18/03EdF: Saliba towards a package 18/03Lille: Chevalier savors a deliverance 18/03Lille: Fonte wants to start a series 18/03TFC: Dejaegere accuses the blow 18/03L1: Toulouse 0-2 Lille (finished) 18/03Milan: sick, T. Hernandez misses Udinese 18/03VIDEO: a disastrous combination on penalty 18/03Eng. : Southampton frustrates Tottenham on the wire 18/03L1: TFC-Lille resumed 18/03Bara: Messi, Araujo’s foot call 18/03All. : after City, Bochum sinks Leipzig 18/03Real : Camavinga-Tchouamni, Ancelotti logieux 18/03L2: Saint-Etienne takes a point from the leader 18/03Croatia: Dalic extended until 2026 (off.) 18/03PSG: Mbapp advances Nuno Mendes 18/03L1: Toulouse-Lille, line-ups 18/03Liverpool: desires elsewhere for Salah? 18/03Real: Ancelotti talks about his future 18/03Nantes: players “at the end of their rope” 18/03PSG: many absent against Rennes 18/03Real : prolongation pour Camavinga ? 18/03PSG: Rothen to shake up the players 18/03Lille: Fonseca expects more from Ounas 18/03Angers: contract terminated for Amadou (official) 18/03EdF (f): Preacher evokes “low blows” 18/03Angleterre: l’inquititude de Southgate 18/03Nantes: Kombouar justifies its management 18/03Bayern: Nagelsmann excited by the draw 18/03Grmio: Lucas Leiva arrte sa carrire (off.) 18/03EdF: fatalistic Lacazette 18/03Only : Lewandowski impression par Dembl 18/03Bara: Pedri relapsed 18/03Lyon: Lacazette reassures after its exit 18/03Nantes: the frustration of Kombouar 18/03Lyon: the Marseillaise for Aouar… 18/03Lyon: White does not beat around the bush 18/03PSG: Messi would like to return to Bara! 17/03PSG: Messi irritated by Galtier? 17/03Nantes: a good point for Sissoko 17/03Lyon : 150e but pour Lacazette 17/03The. : Isak dlivre Newcastle ! 17/03L1: Lyon 1-1 Nantes (finished) 17/03Reims: FM, the development of Still 17/03Spain: De la Fuente confirms for Le Normand 17/03OM: Tudor is afraid of Reims 17/03Lille: Fonseca warns his players after OL 17/03Algeria: Aouar is not yet in the list 17/03Chelsea: imminent return for Kant 17/03L1: Lyon-Nantes, line-ups 17/03Rennes: Genesio’s warning before PSG 17/03Naples : Milan, Spalletti grimace 17/03Spain : Ramos, De la Fuente clt le dbat 17/03PSG: Messi siffl? L’avis de Juninho 17/03Bayern: Nagelsmann is looking for a mole 17/03Germany: Flick cleans up 17/03OM: the Vitinha clan does not panic 17/03Lille : Fonseca flicite Bamba 17/03Man Utd: Maguire hangs on 17/03OM: I. Tudor – “Ounahi is talented” 17/03Atletico: Messi, De Paul’s boutade 17/03Algeria: Domenech not tender with Aouar 17/03EdF: the joy of Khphren Thuram 17/03Nice: Wheat in quarters, Digard gives his opinion 17/03OM : Tudor est content de Vitinha 17/03PSG: Galtier talks about the future of Messi 17/03Portugal: CR7 in Martinez’s 1st list 17/03PSG: the title, Galtier remains cautious 17/03MF survey: you don’t like the Mondial 48! 17/03OM: Kabor should not stay 17/03EdF: the armband, L. Fernandez wants Griezmann 17/03C4: the full draw of quarters and halves! 17/03C4 : Nice dfiera with FC Ble! 17/03Naples: Osimhen in the most total blur 17/03C3: the full draw of quarters and halves! 17/03PSG: Marquinhos-Verratti, Rothen no longer wants it 17/03Inter : Zanetti is coming from Benfica 17/03LdC: the complete draw of quarters and halves! 17/03Roma: …and steal Juventus! 17/03Rome: Mourinho trolls Lazio…

