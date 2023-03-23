LEGO 2K Drive gameplay video looks great

If we mix Mario Kart, Forza Horizon and bricks, it gives LEGO 2K Drive. A new game that looks insane at the sight of the gameplay trailer.

All that was missing was a trailer to further encircle LEGO 2K Drive, and it’s done. 2K Games and the developers of Visual Concepts summarizes what can be expected from the title with many excerpts.

Mario Kart + Forza Horizon + bricks = LEGO 2K Drive

Announced a few hours ago, LEGO 2K Drive is already back with a first gameplay trailer. Presented by Ambre Héyage and Jean Talliage, this video highlights the different modes, and the fun that seems to emerge from the title. In this racing game, there are no real rules in terms of driving. For unconstrained fun, Visual Concepts has made almost all of the open world destructible.

Clips that demonstrate LEGO 2K Drive’s affiliation with Forza Horizon, Mario Kart, and even Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. As we can see in the trailer, at any time, we can switch from a land vehicle to a boat without any transition or stop. But to win at all costs, we will also be able to use defensive and offensive power-ups.

Video games have long been a huge way for our fans to experience the magic of LEGO. 2K’s strong track record of delivering quality rendering and innovative titles for a wide range of audiences makes it the best partner to create the next iconic LEGO AAA games. Starting with LEGO 2K Drive, we can’t wait for our fans to experience this new lease of life that builds on the LEGO humor and fun that fans have come to expect. Remi Marcelli, CEO of LEGO Game, via press release.

Fun alone or with others

When released on May 19, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), LEGO 2K Drive will offer extensive content with single player, cooperative, competitive, local and even split-screen multiplayer. And that’s just the beginning, because as explained at the time of the announcement, there will be a Year 1 Drive Pass.

The game will be sold with different editions at prices a little softer than expected:

Standard : €59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One or €69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

: €59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One or €69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Super Awesome Edition : 99.99€. It will include a car, a vehicle approval, a mini-figurine, and the 1 year Drive Pass. This season pass will contain an additional biome, four season contents with new vehicles and themes

: 99.99€. It will include a car, a vehicle approval, a mini-figurine, and the 1 year Drive Pass. This season pass will contain an additional biome, four season contents with new vehicles and themes Super Awesome Rivals : €119.99. The content is identical to the Super Awesome edition, but there will be more new cars to start with

In its press release, 2K Games says black on white “This is the first title to come under this partnership”. A statement that would tend to confirm the rumor about a second LEGO sports game in development at the publisher/developer.