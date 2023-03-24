Lego 2K Drive is coming in May: Build your racing cars and let the blocks fly

2K and Lego are finally making it public. Lego 2K Drive will be released on May 19, 2023 and offers a driving adventure on a grand scale. You can assemble your own vehicles and explore the open game world.

Let the square do its rounds



With the eclectic bricks you build vehicles that carry you across the Lego world of Bricklandia. There are rivals waiting for you everywhere, which you can easily pocket in a race, right?

The races should offer “a fast-paced, unrestricted experience,” as 2K and Lego write in the press release. Various slopes and power-up abilities provide variety, giving you an advantage on the track.



In total, you have over 1,000 Lego pieces available to build throughout the story. The companies didn’t skimp on colors, stickers (yes, you’re not safe from those here either) and flair.

You can gamble this fast-paced experience alone, in co-op with up to two people or as competitive multiplayer.

Here are all editions and prices

You can buy the Lego 2K Drive in the Standard Edition for 59.99 euros for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. For PS5 and Xbox Series you have to pay 69.99 euros.

The Awesome Edition features a new vehicle, vehicle flair, a LEGO minifigure and the Year 1 Driving Pass, which introduces a new biome and includes the first four seasons. Everything together costs you 99.99 euros.

In the Awesome Rivals Edition you will find several new vehicles, a vehicle flair and LEGO minifigures as well as the annual pass for 119.99 euros. The individual seasons expand Lego 2K Drive with new vehicles and themes every quarter.