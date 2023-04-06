Leipzig is working on the Rose extension

Marco Rose should continue to be on the sidelines at RB Leipzig in the future. Max Eberl, Leipzig’s sporting director, confirmed to ‘ZDF’ ahead of yesterday’s DFB Cup game against Borussia Dortmund (2-0): “We want to extend with Marco, that’s clear.”

Under Rose, the Saxons scored an average of two points in 31 games. The 46-year-old took over the team in September last year. There he succeeded Domenico Tedesco, who now trains the Belgian national team.

Recently things have been mixed for RB and Rose. In the last ten games, the current fifth in the Bundesliga table has lost five times. A circumstance that obviously does not stand in the way of a contract extension. The current working paper of the native of Leipzig is valid until 2024.