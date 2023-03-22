Leipzig: Olmo deal only on one condition

In order for Dani Olmo to play for RB Leipzig over the current season, the Saxons should make an effort in the final spurt of the season. According to ‘Sport Bild’, the Bulls have to qualify for the Champions League in order for the contract to be extended.

RB is currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga and would not be represented in the premier class in the coming season. To be fair it has to be said that Leipzig are only one point behind SC Freiburg and the gap to third-placed Union Berlin is the same “only” is three points.

Irrespective of this, the contract negotiations have recently stalled. At the beginning of the month, the ‘Bild’ reported that the Spaniard’s departure on a free transfer should be prevented at all costs. However, Olmo is reluctant to extend his contract, which expires in 2024.

Eber optimistic

In mid-February, Managing Director Sport Max Eberl announced to the ‘Leipziger Volkszeitung’ that he wanted to put his right foot on a trump card in contract poker: “I also know his dad quite well, I try to play on that. Let’s see if it works. Dani is a top player who has fantastic potential.”

An extension seemed within reach: “We have had three good talks so far. I have a good feeling.” In the current season, the 24-year-old has played 20 times in all competitions and has contributed to ten direct goals (four goals, six assists). It remains to be seen how things will continue with the 29-time international.