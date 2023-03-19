Lemon in a hurry: end of SIM cards, Ford worried, Renault and Russia

Contents this week: why Android is about to kill SIM cards, this worrying Ford patent, Figure, the humanoid robot that could well delight Tesla and Xiaomi and finally behind the scenes of Renault’s departure from Russia after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Bye, bye, cartes SIM

Google continues to encourage all manufacturers in the Android ecosystem to switch to eSIM on their next smartphones. Apple is already comparatively advanced on the subject and is starting to sell iPhones without the slot allowing the use of a classic SIM. Among other things, Android will facilitate the transfer of these dematerialized eSIMs. Qualcomm and Thales announce their side an improved version, called iSIM.

Ford seriously considering hacking deadbeat cars

Ford filed a patent for a system that would take control of the vehicles of late-paying customers remotely. The procedure, described as “repossession” by the document, would be gradual: depending on the case, Ford could lock the vehicle remotely, or even bring it back to a dealership in autonomous driving. The patent has caused much ink to flow since its appearance a few days ago on the web. This forced the manufacturer to react. Ford ensures that there is no question of deploying this technology… at least for the moment.

Figure could well become the first humanoid robot on the market

The brainchild of former engineers from Boston Dynamics, Tesla, Apple Special Projects Group, IHMC Robotics Lab, Cruise Autonomous Vehicles and Alphabet Project X, Figure is the robotics startup that’s really starting to catch the eye of watchers. The company has probably the most advanced team in the world on the subject, and claims to be already testing a prototype in its laboratories. What to launch a “commercially viable” robot before Tesla and Xiaomi? Its designers hope so…

The new life of the Renault plant in Russia

Renault’s Russian factory has been taken over by the Moskvitch brand to produce SUVs for Yandex, the Russian equivalent of Uber. Renault left the Russian market following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. A forced departure which cost him 2.2 billion euros. Renault was able to recover from its departure from Russia thanks to an increase in prices and yields on its models sold in Europe. All the behind-the-scenes details of Renault’s departure from Russia in this article.

That’s all for today. Find next week a new Lemon-pressed to stay connected to the news that should not be missed!