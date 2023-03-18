Lemon Pie without oven: the quick and easy recipe you didn’t know

The weekend arrives and one of the things that you surely love is to prepare a delicious recipe at home. Sweet options are always a good option and that is why here we are going to leave you the preparation of a lemon pie easy and fast, and best of all, it is without an oven.

Lemon pie.

So that you can prepare this lemon pie and that it turns out delicious, you will need 200 grams of vanilla cookies, 70 grams of butter, 4 eggs, a can of condensed milk, half a glass of lemon juice, the zest of half a lemon and 200 grams of sugar. Then what you are going to do is separate a good container and place the pre-ground cookies. The next step is to place the melted butter and with your hands you are going to help yourself so that the mass that we want to obtain is formed.

Try this quick and easy recipe at home.

Then you are going to place this mixture in a pan or mold, and you are going to crush everything with your hands. On the other hand, you are going to prepare the lemon cream, which requires you to separate the yolks and whites of 4 eggs, you are going to place the yolks in a container, add the condensed milk and mix. You are going to add the lemon juice and the zest, and you are going to beat until you achieve a good consistency. Then you are going to add the lemon cream on top of the dough that you prepared at the beginning of the recipe.

This preparation is delicious.

The last part of the recipe ends up being spectacular since we are going to prepare the French meringue. You are going to beat the 4 egg whites with a mixer until they rise and look like foam, then you are going to add 200 grams of sugar without stopping beating. You add the meringue on top of the lemon cream in the pan and with a spoon you are going to distribute, and you are going to give the meringue the shape you want. Finally you are going to take it to the hot oven and you are going to wait for the meringue to take on a golden color and that’s it.