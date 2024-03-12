Lenny Kravitz receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MIAMI.- The singer Lenny kravitz who was recently honored with the Cone of Music award at the People’s Choice Awards, revealed his estrella in it Hall of Fame of Hollywood. During the ceremony, the interpreter was accompanied by his daughter, actress Ze Kravitz, and his friend Denzel Washington.

Kravitz received star number 2,774 and it is located in front of the Capitol Records Tower.

Ana Martínez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said that the artist’s contribution to the world of entertainment has been immortalized with the unveiling of this important plaque. “It serves as a testament to her exceptional talent, dedication, and significant impact on popular culture,” he added.

During his speech, Kravitz recalled how in his early days he was urged to change his style to fit a stereotype. However, he preferred to be true to himself and make his way in the industry with effort. Likewise, he noted that being honored with the star is a reminder to: “be grateful for the journey… and continue because I am simply making myself.”

Lenny Kravitz y Zoe Kravitz Zoe Kravitz poses with her father, Lenny Kravitz, at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision

artistic career

Kravitz was born on May 26, 1965 in New York City, and from the age of three he showed his interest in music.

At age 10 she moved to California with her family, when her mother was cast as Helen Willis on the 1975-85 CBS comedy The Jeffersons. It was then that he reinforced his aspiration to break into music, and took the first steps of being part of the California Boys choir for three years.

In 1989, Kravitz debuted as a solo artist with the album Let Love Rule, which sold more than 500 thousand copies.

In 1994 he received his first Grammy nomination for the single Are You Gonna Go My Way in the category best rock vocal performance. Two years later, in 1996 she received another nomination for Rock and Roll is Dead.

But it was in 1999 when he won the first of four gramophone awards for best male rock vocal performance. Fly Away. In 2000, 2001 and 2002, he won in the same category with the singles American Woman, Again y Dig In.

Lenny has also made a career in acting, having roles in the saga of The Hunger Games, The White House Butler, Precious, Shotgun Wedding, among other.

This year, Lenny Kravitz is one of the musicians nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Additionally, on May 24, he releases his twelfth studio album Blue Electric Light.

He is expected to announce a European tour in June.