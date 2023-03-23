Lenten services accompanied by music

Lent services in 2023 in the Franciscan Church in Bludenz; the penultimate one is formed by the Bludenz singers, the last one by the Franciscan choir.

Under the motto “My Lent – Pause – Focus on God”, the priests of the Franciscan monastery invite you to join in the celebration of the Lenten services, which are celebrated on Thursday evenings: From 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. there is silent adoration in front of the Blessed Sacrament of the altar . The fasting service begins at 7 p.m. with a sermon and music. The Lenten services that have taken place so far have been co-designed by an ensemble from the Bludenz town music and the Nüziders girls’ choir. On March 23rd, the Fathers and Friends of the monastery are looking forward to the participation in the Holy Mass by the Bludenz singers and on March 30th by the Franciscan choir.

