Leo Messi, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and other legends turned into kings by Artificial Intelligence

Many times it has been talked about GOAT, the acronym of Greatest of all time, to refer to sports figures such as Michael Jordan, Leo Messi o LeBron James. But did you ever imagine them as kings? A Artificial intelligence presents them like this.

It is the work of the ultra renowned Midjourney, this time in the hands of the artists of Absolutely AI (name of your Instagram account). The Instagram account of this collective of Australian designers exceeds 50 thousand followers, delighting with the Artificial Intelligence creations improved by them.

Absolutely AI Group that works with Artificial Intelligence

“We use advanced Artificial Intelligence technology to bring your ideas to life. Our team of leading designers and video experts will work to create assets that promote your products, events or services.” List the group on their website.

Let’s remember how Midjourney works: this Artificial Intelligence, the result of the independent laboratory of the same name, generates images from textual descriptions. It is similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E and the open source Stable Diffusion.

Sports legends turned into kings: from Leo Messi to Michael Jordan

In the case of the great sports figures, Absolutely AI made the conversion to kings with six athletes: the soccer players Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, and the basketball players Michael Jordan, LeBron James y Kobe Bryant.

The Argentinian Leo Messi he guided his team to the conquest of the 2022 world championship; Cristiano Ronaldo he is the top scorer in history in official tournaments, as well as the top scorer in the Champions League; and Neymar he is tied with the legendary Pele in Brazil’s all-time scorers table.

While the group of basketball players stands out with His Majesty Michael Jordan, six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls; LeBron James, four times champion and since this year the top scorer in the history of the league; and Kobe Bryant, great figure of the Lakers, passed away in 2020.

Next, we leave you the images of these sports greats turned into kings. Who else should be considered for this Midjourney Artificial Intelligence exercise?

