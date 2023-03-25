Leonard asks Clippers to go deep without George

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George lies on the court after suffering an injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. Angels. (AP Photo/Ringo HW Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reverberating sound this week was the Los Angeles Clippers breathing in relief that Paul George’s injury wasn’t as devastating as it initially seemed.

The All-Star forward sprained his right knee after a hard fall in the final minutes of a one-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

An MRI showed no major structural damage and depending on his condition when he is reassessed in two to three weeks, George could be back in time for the first round of the playoffs that begins April 15.

“We’re given the best case scenario so far for what could have been,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “He’s down, but that’s what you expect when something like this happens at the end of the season and when you want to help your team.”

In the meantime, there are plenty of minutes available to take. Eric Gordon started in place of George in a 127-105 win over the Thunder on Thursday and will continue to do so while George is out. Reserve Bones Hyland led the bench players with 16 points in his first appearance since March 3.

“Nobody was down,” All-Star Kawhi Leonard said. “A man can’t win these basketball games. We have to come with a great effort”.

Leonard made his first seven shots and finished with 32 points on 15 attempts against the Thunder.

“That’s what we need from him every night,” Lue said of Leonard.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the 13 games since leaving the Lakers last month.

“He brings energy and pause to the team and makes plays on both ends of the floor,” Leonard said. “He’s doing a good job.”

The Clippers, who host New Orleans on Saturday, are fifth in the Western Conference at 39-35 with eight games remaining in the regular season.

“Losing PG is hard on its own, but we have to stick together,” Westbrook said. “I have to be more aggressive and find a way to be more effective on both ends.”