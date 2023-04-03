Leonardo DiCaprio as star witness in the trial of Pras Michel, a musician from the Fugees

Musician Pras Michel has been on trial for a week in Washington for his role in an illegal influence campaign led in the United States by Low Taek Jho. A man that Leonardo DiCaprio met several times.

Leonardo DiCaprio testified Monday at the trial of a member of the Fugees, recounting how they crossed paths at “lavish parties” thrown by a Malaysian financier at the heart of one of the world’s largest corruption scandals.

Musician Pras Michel, 50, has been on trial for a week in Washington for his role in an illegal influence campaign led in the United States by Malaysian Low Taek Jho. On Monday, he was upstaged by actor Leonardo DiCaprio who, despite his cautious tone, captivated jurors by recounting the decadent parties funded by Low Taek Jho with, according to the prosecution, embezzled funds from the sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

DiCaprio is not implicated

The actor of Titanic was regularly invited by Low Taek Jho “on boats, in nightclubs”, with other celebrities including sometimes Pras Michel.

During their discussions, the businessman had asked Leonardo DiCaprio, who has his own production box, if he had a project in progress. “I mentioned the Loup de Wall Street and talks have started with my reps to get him to fund the film.”

Before accepting this money, the star’s lawyers, a private detective and the other studios involved in the project had investigated Low Taek Jho and had given “the green light”, said the actor, who did not is not challenged by the courts.

Low Taek Jho was the justice

In 2015, the actor, who also received donations from Low Taek Jho for his environmental foundation, cut ties after an article highlighting suspicions against Low Jho in the embezzlement of billions of dollars from the 1MDB fund, supposed to contribute to the Malaysia’s economic development.

Low Taek Jho, who fled justice and is believed to be in China, and others are accused of using the money to buy luxury homes, yachts, artwork and surround themselves with stars music, cinema, even politics.

One day, “he mentioned in passing that he wanted to make a large donation to the Democratic Party,” said Leonardo DiCaprio. He referred to “20 to 30 million dollars. I said ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money…'”

It is this sum which is worth, among others, to Pras Michel to be on the dock. He is accused of having paid part of this money for contributions to the presidential campaign of Barack Obama in 2012, hiding the origin of the funds.

In the United States, donations from abroad are prohibited. The musician pleads not guilty.