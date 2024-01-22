Leoni Torres discovers one of her hidden talents

In addition to singing and dancing very well, Leoni Torres has other talents that he himself did not know about and that are not related to art.

It turns out that the Camagüey artist He has an enviable aim and he is capable of putting a ball in a hoop several times in a row without failing.

“I didn’t know my talent for this”he shared with amusement on his Instagram along with a video of his record of 141 successful throws in a mechanical game.

As if it were a child with a new toy, Leoni’s satisfaction and joy It was more than evident in the face of victory.

Of course, we would have to see how good it is on a real basketball court.

This promises to be a great week for the singer, because He already announced on networks that he brings new music. So everyone, everyone, he will surely give away some premiere.