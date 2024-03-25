Leoni Torres makes her audience dance in Orlando: This is how her concert was

A memorable night was experienced by those attending the concert. Leoni Torres last Friday in Orlando.

The presentation, the first of the beloved Cuban singer after having undergone a hair transplantonce again demonstrated his usual display of talent and flavor on stage, which his fans enjoy every time they come to see him live.

“Thank you to the Mango’s Tropical Cafe-Orlando team and to all the public who are always there to celebrate unique moments with us,” said the artist when sharing a compilation video of the night.

“Too good”; “Congratulations from Camaguey, God bless you from Cuba, a hug, greetings to the family, we love you”; “How wonderful I am not losing hope of being at your concert again”; “Wow!!! Spectacular as always, you are the best, how delicious there, successes Leoni”; “A beautiful night I loved to enjoy again”; “Thank you for giving us a wonderful concert”; “What a damn Flow”; “I love this tremendous look,” reads among the messages left by both followers on social networks and attendees at the event. show last March 22in which he featured his compatriot, the singer and composer Lenier Mesa.

After the post, already this Monday, Leoni shared another where his youngest son is seen in front of several Funko POP Ad Icons figures.

“Samuel thinks I should be there. But to get to that level I have to be born again,” said the interpreter.

“It doesn’t matter dad, one day you will have it,” the boy commented optimistically and proudly.