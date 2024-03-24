Leoni Torres remembers when she met Marc Anthony

The Cuban singer Leoni Torres shared a photo with a “great” of salsa music: the American Marc Anthony.

Leoni remembered the day she met him in person and “all the times he gave me advice to succeed in the music industry.”

Facebook capture / Leoni Torres

It is not the first time that the former charanguero has spread photographs with his idol.

In May 2018, after a successful concert at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, the Cuban shared with several friends, among whom was the American salsa singer.

“After the success of our concert at the James Knight Center theater, what better way to celebrate than with good friends!” Leoni wrote at the time.

The friendship between the two began a couple of years earlier, when in September 2016 The Cuban signed a contract with Magnus, Marc Anthony’s record company.

Said music label became interested in the talent of the Cuban performer through Traitorthe musical hit performed by Marc Anthony and the duo Gente de Zona and which was composed at the time by Leoni in collaboration with the member of the reggaeton duo, Randy Malcom.