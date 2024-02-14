Leoni Torres was moved to tears at her concert in Miami: “I can only give thanks”

For an artist there is nothing more special than being able to feel the love and admiration of the public to whom he has dedicated an entire career; at his last concert in Miami Leoni Torres was moved to tears while the cheers and applause of those present were heard.

When he played “So that one day you come back”his song with Pablo Milanés, he could not continue singing.

“I can only give thanks! There are many years of dedication and dedication to you, my audience. “I don’t know what will happen tomorrow but what I do know is that this trip has been very nice,” he wrote on his Instagram along with the video of this moment.

In the images you can see when visibly moved he turned his back and tried to hide the tears.

With one hand on his chest, Leoni bowed to the audience in gratitude.

His followers on Instagram shared hundreds of comments praising him not only for being a great artist, but also for his simplicity and humility.

“If they ask me your favorite Cuban singer, I don’t hesitate for a second to shout your name. I think you deserve more”; “You deserve it, you are an example for me and many others that things can be done well in these times”; “Tomorrow it will happen that We will continue listening to you and applauding you in every scenario you inhabit”; “You are a great Leoni as a human being and as a professional, your success is guaranteed”; “We all cry with you, you are unique, you are real, you have a heart of gold,” some wrote.

In other posts on Instagram, Leoni shared fragments of his concert and the artists who accompanied himalways thanking the public for giving them this unique experience.