Lessons from France and Israel

Protests in Israel and France give clues to what the new politics is like. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

I don’t know if representative democracy is in crisis or is evolving. But the truth is that, for better or worse, it is changing. what happened in Washington and in Brasilia are examples of how a discourse is used to impose a narrative that subverts democracy with a common ingredient, citizen mobilization. Sri Lanka is another example in this sense, there the citizens, with mobilization, removed a corrupt and inept president, but they did not change the system of power and his replacement was more of the same.

The issue of women and youth in Iran has a different connotation, since it is a fight against a religious autocracy; however, they have managed to get the religious police off the streets, for now, and while the mass protests have diminished, the individual protest, the personal act of defiance by not wearing the hijab, remains and grows.

Workers demonstrate against the pension reform, which has sparked months of protests. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

France and Israel, two developed and stable democracies, show characteristics that generate hope, on the one hand, and immense risks, on the other. The first characteristic is the capacity for massive mobilization of the citizen in defense of democracy, and the separation of powers, as happened successfully in Israel; and the second, the ability of citizens to mobilize in defense of a personal interest, the pension age.

These marches and protests have characteristics that differentiate them from those that have taken place in our countries: magnitude, violence, and manipulation. what happened in Colombia or in Chili and even in PeruThey are small, very violent demonstrations that manage to destroy, intimidate and block critical regions and infrastructures. They are more akin to asymmetrical urban warfare than to mass demonstrations in France or Israel. Without detracting from those who, for one reason or another, demonstrated peacefully, and even the reasons why they did so, what gave them great political effect was, without a doubt, the violence with which they usurped public and private space and the massive damage to infrastructures, such as police stations or the metro line.

A protest of indigenous peoples in Santiago ended on Monday with clashes between demonstrators and police. The march repudiated the militarization of regions in southern Chile, where radical indigenous groups vindicate the demands of the Mapuche.

The common characteristic of both protests is the arrogance of the ruler, even if the objectives of both decisions are very different. The decision of Macron in France it is logical and it is correct in fiscal and financial terms, but it was a political disaster that, added to the way in which it was imposed, created the stage for these massive protests. In Israel, by contrast, the Netanyahu’s decision for taking power away from the Courts and transferring it to the executive has a personal reason, he is being tried by that Court for corruption. Obviously, he generated the social outbreak and indignation that, for now, managed to stop that reform.

In both cases, representative democracy, that is, the congresses, addressed the laws. In France, using a superior power that the Constitution gives to the president, because twice they denied the law, and he managed to pass it through that legal mechanism. In Israel, in a political struggle, Netanyahu tried to impose his will on the government coalition to approve the reform to the Cortes, but the street won his pulse, managed to create fissures in the parliamentary majority and stopped the legislative process.

FILE PHOTO. Security forces use a water cannon to disperse protesters at a demonstration against the judicial reform plan of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government, in Tel Aviv, Israel. March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Itai Ron

Without a doubt, the power of the street is taking flight in our democracies. It may create instability, but with social networks and digital media it is something that is only going to grow. Yes, our societies have polarized, but they also have access to new expression mechanisms that can stop abuses, as happens in Iran, Sri Lanka, France or Israel.

The question is, how can this social power of communication and activism be balanced with that of democratic stability? How is this popular expression given an outlet so that it is not in vain and contributes to giving citizens a voice end the rendering mechanism?

Plebiscite mechanisms are a stage. Hence the proposal by former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe to go to him to settle the existing political conflict with the unpopular health reform that the government of Gustavo Petro is a great example of the use of this instrument. But this mechanism and this scenario are not enough.

Protests in France continue against the pension reform. REUTERS/Nacho Twelve

What is already a reality is that there is a more active citizenry that will demand other spaces and a more present voice in the decisions of political actors. The parties today have fallen short and we are heading towards a much more personalist and populist political world if these collectivities do not understand that they must give much more power to their members.

Internet voting in parties to decide positions or voting in collegiate bodies? Direct discussions of issues between representatives and represented? How to use these new communication scenarios today to give parties legitimacy and connect their members with their leaders should be the great political leap of democracy in this decade.

Not to mention campaigns with all the virtual elements that exist today. They make it possible to reach the most humble and convince the most powerful and level the political game. Technology has generated a great disruption in almost all sectors of society. Politics has only come from the negative side of manipulation and polarization, but for an increasingly active citizenry, it is a great opportunity that we hope will develop, strengthen democracy and bring decisions and power closer to citizens.