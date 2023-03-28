Let’s be fair, but tough: Klamroth can’t do it yet!

“Hard but fair” had a face. The hair above it was sparse, the glasses in it prominent. Long gone are the days when something curled above the high forehead and the blue eyes looked unglazed into the cameras.

The beginnings of Frank Plasberg as moderator of the ARD Monday Talks are forgotten. What has remained is the impression of the sovereignty of a host, hardened in broadcasts that can hardly be counted anymore since January 31, 2001, awarded the German Television Prize 20 years ago, the Adolf Grimme Prize – and everything that one imagines as a television professional can put in the showcase at home. And then Louis Klamroth. 33 years young. Actor. First role in: “The Bastard”.

The gap that hurts many viewers

By choosing Klamroth, ARD has skipped a generation of moderators. Perhaps it is precisely this gap that many viewers feel so painfully – and that in the extra sausage talk on German television.

For “Hart aber fair” the first has dug up its program scheme: Mondays no feature film after the “Tagesschau”, but only three quarters of an hour of nice nature pictures of some documentary, so that at 9 p.m. the politicians can get their forum – earlier, more prominently and better placed than in any other of the gossip programs that otherwise like to rob viewers of their sleep beyond the witching hour.

This privilege puts the newcomer under special observation as the successor to the old at “Hart aber fair”. And let’s face it: Klamroth’s start is a stumbling start.

Generation social media and real life

There is the woman at his side, whom he says he would never invite to the studio, but who casts a considerable shadow: climate activist Luisa Neubauer. Can a journalist privately associated with such a clearly positioned celebrity host a political talk show on public television?

The question of whether and when he informed his employers in the ARD before signing the contract remains the subject beyond the titles of the first programs. Of course, it is particularly noticeable how Klamroth prefers to interrupt some guests – and how that gives the impression that some unwelcome positions are particularly difficult for him. It remains a problem if the viewer can’t shake off the feeling that the political line of the talk also triggers a need for private conversation during breakfast on the day of the broadcast and during the nightcap after the end of the broadcast.

So the moderator is and remains the break in “Hard but fair” – otherwise the changes in the program concept are marginal. It is somewhat comical that the moderator from the social media generation, of all people, chases his partner Brigitte Büscher, who was otherwise always responsible for presenting voices from social media on the show, mostly as a reporter from the studio and into real life. But that won’t hurt any viewer.

The new moderator: helpless and hapless

So let’s be fair to the young moderator, who doesn’t have the experience of Frank Plasberg to fall back on. But even well-meaning people will have rubbed their eyes and then covered their ears no later than half an hour after the start of the talk on Monday.

As usual, Linke boss Janine Wissler poisoned loudly to defend the Monday strike with which the unions paralyzed Germany. Entrepreneur Marie-Christine Obermann struggles to explain that funds that are to be paid out must also be received. And of all things, Klamroth’s ARD colleague, the business expert Anja Kohl, barks in all directions, happily and persistently into the speeches of the other talk guests – and that in a group that was only occupied by women that evening.

The moderator acts helplessly and without luck. Especially the public verbal attack dog Kohl he can’t catch again. The viewer learns that women are not necessarily better people when it comes to communication. And the viewer sees the young man’s biggest problem in his predecessor’s oversized shoes: he still lacks authority. For the time being, Louis Klamroth remains, to use an analogy, the dwarf on the shoulders of a giant.

“Hard but fair” – Louis Klamroth: Plasberg heir and friend of Neubauer under the magnifying glass