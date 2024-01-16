Let’s celebrate croquette day, a delicacy that conquers the palate

MIAMI.- That delicious dough made from some type of meat that is mixed with various ingredients and coated with egg and breadcrumbs is a small dish that triumphs in practically all cuisines in the world, and celebrates International Food Day. Croquette every January 16.

They say that it was invented in France around the middle of the 19th century, while others claim that it was created by King Louis XIV’s cook about 100 years earlier.

What is confirmed is that croquettes were mentioned for a long time in the books of the Parisian court, when they praised the flavor of small balls, breaded and fried, which contained a mixture based on meat, egg and herbs.

Today we affirm that its origin is French: just pronounce the name to realize that croquette comes from the French verb croquer, which means to crunch.

Bechamel?

The French were in charge of promoting the consumption of croquette in Europe and the Spanish in America with the added value of béchamel sauce, which in turn was another French invention.

They say that the thick béchamel sauce, made from flour, butter and milk very well mixed, whose name takes the surname of the Marquis Louis de Bchameil, was invented by the chef Pierre de la Varenne in the mid-17th century.

It was then, during the occupation of Spain by the French at the beginning of the 19th century, that croquette was introduced in the Iberian country.

To the dry French dough, the Spanish added béchamel sauce and thus created a wide range of flavors ranging from chicken and beef to ham, fish, cheeses and vegetables.

In this way, each international cuisine has made its own the recipe that was born in France and according to the Spanish it was improved by them.

Croquettes in Miami

In Miami, where gastronomy has an international face, croquette is practically a mandatory dish in every restaurant and family home.

Whether made with ham, cod or other fish, cheese, chicken or fish spinach, ham or chicken, the lady crunch It never stops being savored daily.

More crispy or less fried, long or round, there is even competition between chefs who are looking for the best flavor and therefore the largest clientele.

A thorough walk through restaurants in Greater Miami shows that the biggest battle lies between Cubans and Spaniards.

The Caribbean people opt for the chronic dough that is mixed with a mixture of flour or grated biscuit, while the Spanish opt for the soft béchamel.

Detecting who puts more flour, grated biscuits or bechamel is the task of each diner’s palate.

In the same way that too much flour or grated biscuit disrupts the flavor and texture, too much béchamel produces a similar reverse effect.

Here we mention our selection of croquettes by place of origin and not necessarily in order of quality:

Cuban

Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop, 186 NE 29th St, Miami

Cafe La Trova, 971 SW 8th St, Miami

Versailles Restaurant, 3555 SW 8th St, Miami

Sergio’s Restaurant, 3252 SW Coral Way, Miami

Gilbert’s Bakery, 5777 Bird Road, Miami

Islas Canarias Caf Restaurant & Bakery, 3804 SW 137th Ave, Miami

Dos Croquetas, 10505 SW 40th St, Miami

Ink and Coffee, 1315 Ponce de Leon

spanish