Let’s celebrate croquette day, a delicacy that conquers the palate

MIAMI.- That delicious dough made from some type of meat that is mixed with various ingredients and coated with egg and breadcrumbs is a small dish that triumphs in practically all cuisines in the world, and celebrates International Food Day. Croquette every January 16.
They say that it was invented in France around the middle of the 19th century, while others claim that it was created by King Louis XIV’s cook about 100 years earlier.
What is confirmed is that croquettes were mentioned for a long time in the books of the Parisian court, when they praised the flavor of small balls, breaded and fried, which contained a mixture based on meat, egg and herbs.
Today we affirm that its origin is French: just pronounce the name to realize that croquette comes from the French verb croquer, which means to crunch.
Bechamel?
The French were in charge of promoting the consumption of croquette in Europe and the Spanish in America with the added value of béchamel sauce, which in turn was another French invention.
They say that the thick béchamel sauce, made from flour, butter and milk very well mixed, whose name takes the surname of the Marquis Louis de Bchameil, was invented by the chef Pierre de la Varenne in the mid-17th century.
It was then, during the occupation of Spain by the French at the beginning of the 19th century, that croquette was introduced in the Iberian country.
To the dry French dough, the Spanish added béchamel sauce and thus created a wide range of flavors ranging from chicken and beef to ham, fish, cheeses and vegetables.
In this way, each international cuisine has made its own the recipe that was born in France and according to the Spanish it was improved by them.
Croquettes in Miami
In Miami, where gastronomy has an international face, croquette is practically a mandatory dish in every restaurant and family home.
Whether made with ham, cod or other fish, cheese, chicken or fish spinach, ham or chicken, the lady crunch It never stops being savored daily.
More crispy or less fried, long or round, there is even competition between chefs who are looking for the best flavor and therefore the largest clientele.
A thorough walk through restaurants in Greater Miami shows that the biggest battle lies between Cubans and Spaniards.
The Caribbean people opt for the chronic dough that is mixed with a mixture of flour or grated biscuit, while the Spanish opt for the soft béchamel.
Detecting who puts more flour, grated biscuits or bechamel is the task of each diner’s palate.
In the same way that too much flour or grated biscuit disrupts the flavor and texture, too much béchamel produces a similar reverse effect.
Here we mention our selection of croquettes by place of origin and not necessarily in order of quality:
Cuban
- Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop, 186 NE 29th St, Miami
- Cafe La Trova, 971 SW 8th St, Miami
- Versailles Restaurant, 3555 SW 8th St, Miami
- Sergio’s Restaurant, 3252 SW Coral Way, Miami
- Gilbert’s Bakery, 5777 Bird Road, Miami
- Islas Canarias Caf Restaurant & Bakery, 3804 SW 137th Ave, Miami
- Dos Croquetas, 10505 SW 40th St, Miami
- Ink and Coffee, 1315 Ponce de Leon
spanish
- Leku, 1100 NW 23rd Street, Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar, 2500 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables
- Delicias de España, 7384 SW 40th Street, Miami
- The Bazaar by Jos Andrs, 1701 Collins Ave #100, Miami Beach (CERRADO)
- chate Pall, 7835 NW 107th Ave Suite 3-06, Doral
- Jamn Ibrico Pata Negra, 10 SW South River Drive, Miami
- Las Tapas de Rosa, 449 SW 8th Street, Miami
- The Ignatius Tavern, 9511 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, and 1800 W 68th St #123, Hialeah
- Barceloneta Miami, 1400 20th Street, Miami Beach
- El Rincn Asturiano, 225 SW 17th Ave, Miami
- Steakhouse 5 Jotas, 1148 SW 27th Ave, Miami (CLOSED)