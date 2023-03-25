“Let’s Dance 2023”: Llambi hopes for a visit from Becker after Anna Ermakova’s dance

He didn’t mention his name.

The top 10 of „Let’s Dance“-Dance couples swept across the floor on Friday evening – and that in front of a prominent audience. Among other things, football star Lukas Podolski (37) took a seat in the studio in Ossendorf to take a closer look at the candidates’ dance qualities.

Former national player Lukas Podolski in the audience Foto: Getty Images

The spectators were also particularly looking forward to this lady: Angela Ermakova (55), the mother of Becker’s daughter Anna (23) had announced herself for the live show.

But while training for Anna’s Quickstep with Valentin Lusin (36), Angela suddenly appeared in the studio: she insisted on singing “Happy Birthday” for Anna’s birthday on Wednesday: “I’m so happy that she did it so well might!”

Anna shared this photo of the birthday meal on Instagram Photo: Instagram/annaermakova1

Anna was very happy – but before the big show she was still particularly nervous: “It’s such a great surprise. I am very pleased. But for the live show, that’s extra pressure.”

You didn’t notice that at all in Anna’s performance of “Anything Goes” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. After a highly emotional dance with Valentin, Anna not only received calls for encores, but also standing ovations. Himself presenter Daniel Hartwich (44) was amazed: “I think if I don’t start speaking, this applause will never stop.”

Moderator Daniel Hartwich, Anna Ermakova and Valentin Lusin after their dance Foto: Getty Images

He congratulated Anna on her birthday – and thus serenaded the entire audience. Especially passionate about singing along: Anna’s mom Angela. judge Jorge gonzalez (55) could no longer contain his enthusiasm: “I have no words. This is Hollywood. fantastic! Fantastic!”

Motsi agreed: “For me personally there was no better quick step in ‘Let’s Dance’. This is yours. This is your dance!”

Motsi Mabuse im Leopard-Look Foto: Getty Images

Self Joachim Llambi (58) jumped up with enthusiasm and showered Anna and Valentin with praise: “It was a classic quick step. And the word ‘classic’ also includes ‘class’. This lightness, this joie de vivre!”

Now he brought the language to Anna’s mom Angela: “Look, mom is here today. It was your birthday. What a great week!” But also Anna’s father Boris Becker (55) was mentioned by Llambi.

BILD had just revealed that Becker’s name should not be mentioned on the show – maybe that’s why Llambi didn’t put Becker’s name in his mouth when he hoped: “Maybe we’ll see that your dad, who’s definitely watching, too comes.”

The camera promptly pans to Angela, who was fighting back her tears of joy in the audience. The otherwise tough Llambi meanwhile formally praised Anna’s performance in ecstasy: “That’s awesome!”

Will RTL like these words from Llambi in the direction of Becker? Foto: Getty Images

Anna couldn’t keep her happiness to herself anymore – she kept shouting in the direction of the audience: “Mom! Mom!” Angela, meanwhile, was being showered with congratulations herself and barely able to react, as Hartwich remarked, “Mom’s distracted.”

Moments later, the ecstatic Angela formed a heart out of her hands – and then felt overwhelmed again when the judges finally raised their scoring trowels. It wasn’t just Jorge and Motsi who scored ten points each – Llambi also stretched the tens without hesitation and emphasized fervently and only half for fun: “Twenty!”

So again full points for Anna Ermakova, who could hardly believe her luck: “I’m so happy, so grateful. Thank you to the jury and to my mom!”

But Anna and Valentin were not the only couple with full points: the former German gymnast too Philipp Boy (35) and Patricija Ionel (28) scored 30 points for their Contemporary.

Philipp Boy and Patricija Ionel Foto: Getty Images

Another couple had to leave “Let’s Dance” for this: Sally Ozcan (34, “Sally’s World”) and Massimo Sinató (42) had to hang up their dancing shoes.