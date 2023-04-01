Let’s Dance: Nasty DSDS question from Daniel Hartwich to Pietro Lombardi

As we all know, at some point there is always a first time.

For years, the creators of “ Let’s Dance“ den „ DSDS” winner from 2011, Pietro Lombardi (30), see the dancing leg swinging on the RTL floor.

Last night Pietro stopped by the colleagues in the neighboring studio in Cologne while rehearsing for the DSDS live shows. Instead of a dance interlude, however, there was a cheeky saying from moderator Daniel Hartwich (44).

Pietro Lombardi collects bad tip

After this year’s “Let’s Dance” stars had shown their program on Friday, Victoria Swarovski (29) and Daniel Hartwich bridged the time until the final result with a chat with Pietro. He entered the stage to applause – and presented as the “Let’s Dance” winner in 2024.

After a brief introduction to the live shows of the DSDS anniversary season starting on Saturday, Daniel Hartwich could not resist a small swipe. “And does everyone come from the jury?” he asks with a grin.

The current DSDS jury of the anniversary season (from left to right): singer Leony, rapper Katja Krasavice, Pietro Lombardi and jury chief Dieter Bohlen Photo: RTL / Markus Hertrich

This allusion to the Beef between pop titan Dieter Bohlen (68) and rap icon Katja Krasavice (26) Pietro skillfully dismissed: “I think so.”

Pietro Lombardi on the jury Zoff between pop titan and boss bitch

After the show, the singer told BILD: “I’m really looking forward to the live shows. I’m a former candidate myself. So I’m looking forward to all the candidates, but I’m also very excited.”

But of course the question remains whether the quarrel between the chief judge and the boss bitch will also be an issue on the show. “DSDS is always good for conversation, that’s part of it. We want to put on a great show tomorrow. The focus is on the candidates and that should be the most important thing. I don’t have problems with anyone on the show as long as nobody has problems with me,” Pietro replies.

Pay a visit to the Let’s Dance studio: Pietro Lombardi (centre) and chatted with Daniel Hartwich (left) and Victoria Swarovski about the first DSDS live show Photo: Geisler-Fotopress

That is the motto of the first DSDS live show

When the show begins in the evening, the top 10 candidates will sing the DSDS winner songs from the past 20 seasons. What makes Pietro particularly happy? “It will also include my song.”

In the end, Victoria Swarovski asked again about Pietro’s “Let’s Dance” participation: “We have already persuaded Lukas Podolski to come next year.” Suddenly Pietro becomes fickle: “If Lukas participates, I will also participate 100 percent.” Since DSDS should be over after this season, Pietro would probably have time for it.

App users can access the survey here: Will there be Zoff on “DSDS” tonight?