“Let’s Dance” star Renata Lusin reports for the first time after a miscarriage

In an Instagram video, Renata Lusin pours out her heart to the fans. The professional dancer has already suffered three miscarriages and no longer wants to remain silent.

This news broke the heart not only of “Let’s Dance” fans: Renata Lusin (35) suffered a miscarriage. It was only announced in February that the professional dancer and her husband Valentin Lusin (36) would become parents for the first time. For this reason, the native Russian did not appear on the RTL show as planned. A few days ago she announced tragic news: Renata lost her baby. “Yes, unfortunately it’s true. The baby didn’t develop,” she revealed to RTL. “I have to process it all first. But I’m trying to stay strong.”

In an Instagram video, the TV beauty now speaks openly about her tragic loss. She also revealed that it was her third miscarriage. Until now, Renata had kept quiet about these strokes of fate. “I wanted to tell you about when I have a healthy baby. But now I knew I can’t lie to you guys. I don’t want to lie to you,” she explained. Now is the “right time” to talk about it. It is also very good for her to get her grief off her chest.

Renata Lusin: Miscarriages are “almost normal”

With her video, Renata wants to encourage other affected women. “You are not alone,” she emphasized. “Countless messages” had arrived in her mailbox. “It’s kind of good to know that it’s almost normal,” added the brunette beauty. Although the statistics are “shocking”, Renata feels less alone because of it. The doctors really wouldn’t worry too much about her. “They say: ‘Renata, you’re going to get pregnant naturally so quickly, everything’s fine with you,'” said the 35-year-old.

After her miscarriage, the “Let’s Dance” professional dancer Renata Lusin speaks openly about her loss. She wants to help break a taboo. (Photomontage) © RTL/Exclusive – The Star Magazine

Numerous users marked the post with a like and left encouraging comments. Her “Let’s Dance” colleagues also tried to comfort Renata. “How incredibly strong you are,” wrote Isabel Edvardsson (40). “The way you deal with this topic… that is also a role model for me! I’m quite sure that you and Valentin will experience happiness with children, you are both really great people with a big heart!”