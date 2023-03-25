“Let’s Dance”: Will Lukas Podolski dance soon?

Will he swap the leotard for a dance costume soon?

At the “Let’s Dance” show on Friday evening, football star Lukas Podolski (37) took a seat in the TV studio in Ossendorf to take a closer look at the candidates’ dance qualities. And was immediately used as an envelope carrier!

So Poldi brought the voting decision to the moderators. And Daniel Hartwich (44) insisted on taking care of the candidate casting for the next season: “Let me guess. You signed for ‘Let’s Dance’ 2024?”

Lukas Podolski and ex-Wendler manager Markus Krampe in the “Let’s Dance” audience Foto: Getty Images

Poldi quickly countered: “2035”. In 12 years? THAT takes too long for the moderators. They followed up.

Podolski: “If MSV becomes German champion, then I’ll come.” By that he means the third division soccer club MSV Duisburg. Juror Joachim Llambi (58), a big fan of the team, reacted with dismay: “Unfortunately, we won’t see that anymore, Lukas.”

So no „Let’s Dance“– Use of the soccer star? He always enjoyed the format: “To be able to sit here in the audience is also an honor for me.”

“You’re welcome to invite me,” said Podolski then, when the moderators did not give up. His perfect dance partner?

Poldi: “I would take the Knossi. He learned so much here on the show and it’s amazing to see him dance. So: compliments!”

Who knows, maybe he’ll be showered with compliments in the near future if he lets himself be persuaded…