Lewis Hamilton throws in the towel before Red Bull’s RB19: “I’ve never seen a car so fast”

Lewis Hamilton is a history of Formula 1 although he does not live the best of his moments. Being a seven-time F1 champion, he knows very well what he is talking about when He throws flowers to the Red Bull car.

oh yes, the same Lewis Hamilton spoke sooooo highly of the new RB19 With which Red Bull is destroying its competition in Formula 1 this 2023. For the British, It is the fastest car he has ever seen in his entire life. Pumbaa!

Lewis Hamilton throws in the towel before the RB19 of Red Bull / Getty

Verstappen’s clear pass against Lewis Hamilton in Saudi Arabia

Red Bull made it 1-2 again at the Arabian GP just as it did in Bahrain. However, while Checo Pérez started from pole position, Max Verstappen had to overcome several places to get on the podium.

One of those places that the Dutchman left behind was precisely when he easily passed Lewis Hamilton. The British saw firsthand the RB19 speed when he left him behind at the Jeddah circuit.

Lewis Hamilton throws in the towel before the RB19 of Red Bull / Getty

That is why he did not hesitate to say that although Mercedes has had fast cars (they dominated F1 for 7 years in a row in the past decade), none of its single-seaters was as fast as the car that Red Bull brings this 2023.

Lewis Hamilton throws in the towel before the RB19 of Red Bull / Getty

“The fastest car I have ever seen”

As it is, For Lewis Hamilton, talking about the RB19 is talking about the fastest car he’s ever seen in his long career as a Formula 1 driver. In fact, seeing how fast Verstappen was coming after him in Arabia, he didn’t even try to avoid the pass.

“I have never seen a car so fast. I think when we were fast, we weren’t that fast. It’s the fastest car I’ve ever seenespecially compared to the rest. I didn’t even bother to block it because the speed difference was huge“. He said, according to words taken up by motorsport

Lewis Hamilton throws in the towel before the RB19 of Red Bull / Getty

Of course, let’s see if Hamilton He did not bite his tongue when speaking of the domain of Red Bull. When they asked him if the fans will not get a little bored this 2023 seeing that there is not much competition, he said yes, “Everyone wants to see everyone close, but it is what it is. It’s not my fault”.

Perhaps he forgot what we mentioned before, the seven years in a row that Mercedes won the title with him and Nico Rosberg. Although good, Hamilton is not the only one throws a stone at Red Bull for his domain forgetting that before it was his team that did not let the rest breathe.

It may interest you