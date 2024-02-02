Lex’s trick, from Temptation Island, to avoid falling into temptation: I think about Madrid’s lineup

The island of temptations continues unstoppable on Telecinco. Sandra Barneda’s program last Wednesday it scored an impressive 17.2% screen share and 1,466,000 viewers, which is its maximum of the season. A fact that helps the Mediaset network gain a little momentum in the midst of its historic audience crisis. The plots starring David, Marieta, Adrin, Gabriela and company hook more and more viewers every week.

Social networks also witness the success of the Cuarzo Producciones format, making many of the contestants a trend and generating countless memes. Lex and Borja’s latest occurrence is already going viral on platforms like X -the old Twitter- or Instagram. This is the trick they carried out during their experience in the Dominican Republic to avoid falling into temptation or, at least, trying.

MORE ABOUT ‘LIDLT’ The contestant of the seventh edition explains on her social networks what this anxiety disorder consists of: I have a brutal phobia of snakes.

The contestant on the Telecinco program reacts on social networks to the comments he receives on this topic: Some kids asked me for a photo.

Borja, who is also making people talk for his great physical resemblance to the Madrid footballer Joselu, arrived at The Island of Temptations to test his love story with Ana and without thinking that he would feel a certain affinity with Andrea, one of the temptresses. . To avoid sounding any alarm in Villa Montaña, the participant resorted to a very particular technique: When I’m with her I think about the Real Madrid lineup so that I don’t lose my mind.

A practice that Lex is also resorting to, although without much success since in the last chapter he starred in endless steamy scenes with his temptress Gabriela. However, Telecinco viewers They could see how the young man sang the line-up of the white club while he enjoyed some time in the pool with her.: Courtois, Carvajal, Camavinga, Militao….

Borja, about his resemblance to Joselu

From the first minutes of The Island of Temptations 7 broadcast, viewers noticed the great physical resemblance between Borja and Joselu. What does Joselu do at LIDLT? The goals he is going to score are incredible, Joselu leaving the playing fields for the island to let the youth players play… How humble!could be read on Twitter during the premiere of this edition.

A topic that the contestant wanted to talk about on his Instagram profile. You are overwhelming me with the Joselu issue. What if I’m going to start this weekend, what if I’m going to renew with Madrid… They had never told me that I looked like Joselu until this summerhe expresses.