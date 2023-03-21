LFI deputy Ugo Bernalicis sanctioned for a new Twitch live in the National Assembly hemicycle

Sébastien Chénu inflicted on the deputy of the North this Monday evening a call to order with entry in the minutes, ie the deprivation, for a month, of a quarter of his parliamentary allowance.

The rebellious deputy Ugo Bernalicis was sanctioned Monday evening for a new “live” in the hemicycle of the National Assembly on the Twitch platform, during a session dedicated to J0 2024 but tense by tensions around pensions.

The chairman of the session Sébastien Chenu (RN) inflicted on the deputy from the North a call to order with entry in the minutes, i.e. the deprivation, for one month, of a quarter of his parliamentary allowance. He had asked her once to stop this “live”.

Already pinned in the past

Rebellious elected officials then protested during several points of order. The LFI Antoine Léaument had invoked “Article 11 of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen” on the “free communication of thoughts and opinions”.

“Now it’s fine”, ended up saying Sébastien Chenu by sanctioning Ugo Bernalicis, deputy of the North.

With reminders of the rules and suspensions, the elected representatives of the Nupes coalition had earlier asked in vain to postpone the session, citing the “tensions” in the country, after the rejection of a motion of censure by nine votes. close and the adoption of the pension reform.

Ugo Bernalicis had already been pinned for relaying live on the Twitch platform the video stream of public sessions, commenting on it in writing or sometimes filming himself with a webcam.

He explained defending a “civic education exercise” which “allows people to take an interest in what is happening in the National Assembly, to have live explanations and to feel part of the debates”. “The future will tell us if the game is over or not,” he reacted after the ban sent to him by the Bureau of the Assembly, his highest collegiate body.