LG Announces Sound Bar XBOOM SH7Q; 5.1 channels with 800W RMS

LG Electronics has launched its latest product, the Sound Bar LG XBOOM Sound Bar SH7Q, which is designed to provide a high-quality sound experience to the user, bringing you cinematic sound along with LG TV. With 5.1 channels and 800W RMS of power, Meridian sound quality is enhanced, featuring clear vocals and immersive bass for maximum sound quality in movies and music.

The new Sound Bar LG was designed to meet the preferences of the Brazilian public, featuring 3-inch drivers to offer clearer highs and much more intense bass. The product also features technologies such as DTS Virtual X, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which allow for even greater immersion in movies and series, offering a cinema experience at home.

LG SH7Q Drivers; LG’s photo

The LG XBOOM Sound Bar SH7Q has the AI ​​Sound Pro feature, which automatically adjusts the vocal equalization of the played content to make the audio more pleasant and clear, with the ideal sound frequency.



Subwoofer LG SH7Q

The subwoofer that comes with the soundbar features Sound Sync Wireless technology, giving you a clean, uncluttered look that’s free of wires. The product even features “Sound Mode Share”, which offers crisp and clear sound when connected to an LG TV, in addition to a variety of connections, including HDMI, Optical In, Bluetooth and USB.

The Sound Bar LG XBOOM Sound Bar SH7Q is an Eco Friendly product, made with recycled materials, such as plastic resin, and the styrofoam box has been replaced with high-density recycled cardboard. With this, the product not only offers high sound quality, but is also friendly to the planet.

price and availability

The LG XBOOM Sound Bar SH7Q hits the Brazilian market today, it can already be found in retail stores and the launch price is R$ 3,499.

Main features of SH7Q sound bar