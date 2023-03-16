LG OLED sale: 2021 TVs greatly reduced at Media Markt



Media Markt is making room for the 2023 televisions and is thus starting a sale of “older” LG OLED models at low prices. The smart TVs from the LG OLED C1, B1, G1 and A1 series are particularly affordable. We show you the offers at a glance.





The so-called old goods sale will take place at Media Markt until March 31, 2023. Until then, many LG OLED TVs from the 2021 lineup, as well as newer models as part of the warehouse sale, are heavily reduced. Since some of these are remaining items, you shouldn’t wait too long if you’re interested. As usual, free delivery or the reservation of a collection is often possible.

The LG OLED bargains at Media Markt:

Already stylish two years ago: The LG OLED Lineup 2021

Equipment was already impressive in 2020/2021

Especially with the LG OLED TVs, it is worth taking a look at older models from 2020 and 2021, because important features such as HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz and gaming advantages (VRR, ALLM, etc.) were already available two years ago Agenda. The same applies to Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, an often outstanding image quality and a still fast WebOS. Of course, the bestsellers LG OLED 55 C1 (55 inch) and LG OLED 65 C1 (65 inch) are still the focus now, but you should also take a look at the G1 series with the LG OLED 55 G1 (55 inch) and LG OLED 65 G1 (65 inches) take a closer look.

In contrast to the other series, the LG OLED G1 family already has a brighter OLED Evo panel. The only thing included in the package is a wall mount. A classic stand (e.g. with VESA screw connection) would have to be purchased as an option. But with prices starting at 1249 euros, this is a bearable shortcoming.

Newer LG OLED models are also reduced

Parallel to the LG OLED 2021 TVs, a handful of current-generation TVs or those from 2022 will be reduced in price. Media Markt currently offers, among other things, the LG OLED A2 in 48 inches and 55 inches at prices from 666 euros. The popular LG OLED C2 series is also available in 55 inches for 1199 euros. And if you want to equip yourself extravagantly with a signature edition, 8K resolution and designer stand, you can grab the LG OLED 88 Z2 9LA (88 inch) for 27,999 euros. After all: the price used to be this mid-size car televisions at over 30,000 euros.



