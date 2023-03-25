LG UltraGear OLED: extra 200 euro off pre-order with the new code coupon

LG offer 200 euro discount Pre-order the new LG ULTRAGEAR OLED SERIE GR95QE monitor: from March 22 to April 5, insert the special code with the coupon at the time of the online order if you get 200 euro off the pre-order of the gaming monitor 27GR95QE-B.AEU and 45GR95QE-B. AEU.

The agreed price is for 1,099.99 euro for the model LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27″ GR95QE Series and 1,799.99 euro for the model LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 45″ GR95QE Series. The price is respectively between €1,077.99 and €1,763.99 for clients registered on the LG website, if they will use a price tag of 200 euros, they will be enough to use code coupon OLED200 at checkout But I’ll get it right away when I finalize the order.I have two monitors equipped with OLED panels with updated frequency at 240Hz The response time is less than 0.03ms, other than the self-illuminating pixel that guarantees superior image quality, realistic colors, high contrast and perfectly perfect.

The new LG promotion is valid until April 5, 2023 (in ogni fine case ad esaurimento shorte) exclusively sui modelli modelli 27GR95QE-B.AEU and 45GR95QE-B.AEU only for gli Acquisti effettuati sul sito di LG. The discount code OLED200 of the value of 200 euro is not cumulative with other coupons and promotions in corso.